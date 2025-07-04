Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH KOOBIZ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Phường Xuân Phương, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Business Analyst

Key Responsibilities:

Analyze business requirements and collaborate with the PO and dev team to define system specs clearly and logically

Gather, document, and manage requirements from various stakeholders (business, technical, UI/UX)

Write System Requirement Specification (SRS), workflows, UI wireframes, and feature documentation

Support testing process to ensure the system meets expectations

Contribute ideas to improve product experience and internal workflows

We are building and expanding a B2B web platform that includes both a customer-facing website and an internal admin system. The project is in a scaling-up phase with increasing focus on permission control, dashboard analytics, and advanced admin tools.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum 2 years of experience as a BA or similar role in web development projects

Skilled in writing clear, structured documentation and workflow analysis

Able to create wireframes/mockups and communicate effectively with technical and non-technical teams

Strong communication, logical thinking, and system design understanding

Prior experience with admin portals, dashboards, or user-role permission systems is a plus

Nice-to-have:

Domain knowledge in international services, fintech, or B2B platforms

Experience with tools like Figma, Jira, Notion, Google Workspace...

Experience with popular CRM systems like Salesforce,...

Good English communication is a strong plus

Được Hưởng

Competitive salary ranging from 15 to 20 million VND, depending on experience and qualifications.

Weekends off (Saturday & Sunday) and public holidays according to Vietnamese labor regulations.

Friendly, flexible working environment with real ownership and autonomy

Opportunity to contribute to a growing real-world product

Career path support toward Product Owner or Project Management roles

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

