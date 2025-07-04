Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH KOOBIZ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KOOBIZ VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Phường Xuân Phương, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze business requirements and collaborate with the PO and dev team to define system specs clearly and logically
Gather, document, and manage requirements from various stakeholders (business, technical, UI/UX)
Write System Requirement Specification (SRS), workflows, UI wireframes, and feature documentation
Support testing process to ensure the system meets expectations
Contribute ideas to improve product experience and internal workflows
We are building and expanding a B2B web platform that includes both a customer-facing website and an internal admin system. The project is in a scaling-up phase with increasing focus on permission control, dashboard analytics, and advanced admin tools.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2 years of experience
Skilled in writing clear, structured documentation and workflow analysis
Able to create wireframes/mockups and communicate effectively with technical and non-technical teams
Strong communication, logical thinking, and system design understanding
Prior experience with admin portals, dashboards, or user-role permission systems is a plus
Nice-to-have:
Domain knowledge in international services, fintech, or B2B platforms
Experience with tools like Figma, Jira, Notion, Google Workspace...
Experience with popular CRM systems like Salesforce,...
Good English communication is a strong plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KOOBIZ VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
15 to 20 million VND
Weekends off (Saturday & Sunday) and public holidays according to Vietnamese labor regulations.
Friendly, flexible working environment with real ownership and autonomy
Opportunity to contribute to a growing real-world product
Career path support toward Product Owner or Project Management roles
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KOOBIZ VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
