Tuyển Sales Manager Trade Intelligence làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 15, Tòa TTC 19 Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Team Management:

Lead, mentor, and manage the outbound sales team to achieve and exceed KPIs.

Recruit, train, and retain top talent to build a high-performing team.

Conduct regular performance reviews and provide constructive feedback

Strategic Planning & Execution:

Develop and implement outbound sales strategies to meet revenue targets.

Analyze market trends, customer needs, and competitors to identify opportunities.

Collaborate with marketing and business development teams to align outbound efforts with broader company goals.

Process Optimization:

Design and optimize cold-calling scripts, workflows, and tools to improve efficiency and conversion rates.

Monitor and analyze sales metrics to identify areas of improvement.

Implement technology solutions, such as CRM systems, to streamline team operations.

Relationship Management:

Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and stakeholders.

Serve as the point of escalation for client concerns or complex negotiations.

Represent the company at industry events, conferences, and networking opportunities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.

3+ years in outbound sales or sales management, with proven leadership experience.

Strong knowledge of cold-calling and lead generation techniques.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Fluency in English (both written and spoken).

Proficiency in CRM systems and sales analytics tools.

Ability to motivate and inspire a team to achieve ambitious goals.

Tại Trade Intelligence Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package with full salary during probation period.

Professional and collaborative working environment in a multinational corporation.

Opportunities for career development and advancement.

Opportunities for professional growth and learning directly from colleagues from Vietnam and across regions (including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc.)

Social and health insurance as per legal regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trade Intelligence

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin