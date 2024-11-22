Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS

IT Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS

Mức lương
0 - 0 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

Develop high-level project plans, timelines and budgets for SAP projects
Define project requirements, oversee the configuration design process
Manage project scope, changes, issues, risks and deliverables
Assign project resources and track project progress and reporting
Ensure adherence to project methodologies, governance and quality standards
Facilitate stakeholder and steering committee communications
Coordinate cross-functional project teams and third-party vendors/consultants
Conduct testing, data conversions, end user training and change management
Track project budget, expenses, timesheets and manage invoices
Perform project post mortem and lessons learned documentation
Review project documentation for quality and completeness

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in related field (e.g. Computer Science, Engineering, Business).
At least 08 years of experience in consulting or implementing/ upgrading/ improving SAP ERP system.
At least 08 years of experience
Has experience as Project Manager in at least 03 projects of implementation/ upgrade/ improvement SAP ERP system.
Project Manager in at least 03 projects
Has experience in implementation/ upgrade/ improvement SAP EAM/PM projects for oil and gas enterprises or manufacturing industry.
SAP EAM/PM projects for oil and gas enterprises or manufacturing
Fluent English communication.
PMP certification preferred.
Expert knowledge of project management methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, etc.).
Strong leadership, communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience with SAP modules
Ability to adapt to challenges, think strategically and take initiative.
Proficiency with project management software and tools.
Attention to detail with problem solving and decision-making abilities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package, 13th monthly salary + Performance Incentive
PTI Premium Insurance + Annual Health Check
Professional, dynamic working environment
Regular team building and social events
Interesting work on exciting projects
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, tòa nhà 6th Element, đường Nguyễn Văn Huyên, quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

