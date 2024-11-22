Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Mức lương 0 - 0 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

Develop high-level project plans, timelines and budgets for SAP projects

Define project requirements, oversee the configuration design process

Manage project scope, changes, issues, risks and deliverables

Assign project resources and track project progress and reporting

Ensure adherence to project methodologies, governance and quality standards

Facilitate stakeholder and steering committee communications

Coordinate cross-functional project teams and third-party vendors/consultants

Conduct testing, data conversions, end user training and change management

Track project budget, expenses, timesheets and manage invoices

Perform project post mortem and lessons learned documentation

Review project documentation for quality and completeness

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in related field (e.g. Computer Science, Engineering, Business).

At least 08 years of experience in consulting or implementing/ upgrading/ improving SAP ERP system.

At least 08 years of experience

Has experience as Project Manager in at least 03 projects of implementation/ upgrade/ improvement SAP ERP system.

Project Manager in at least 03 projects

Has experience in implementation/ upgrade/ improvement SAP EAM/PM projects for oil and gas enterprises or manufacturing industry.

SAP EAM/PM projects for oil and gas enterprises or manufacturing

Fluent English communication.

PMP certification preferred.

Expert knowledge of project management methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, etc.).

Strong leadership, communication and stakeholder management skills.

Experience with SAP modules

Ability to adapt to challenges, think strategically and take initiative.

Proficiency with project management software and tools.

Attention to detail with problem solving and decision-making abilities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package, 13th monthly salary + Performance Incentive

PTI Premium Insurance + Annual Health Check

Professional, dynamic working environment

Regular team building and social events

Interesting work on exciting projects

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin