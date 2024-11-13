Tuyển Senior Talent Acquisition thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Trustify Technology
Trustify Technology brings to the world its excellent in Software Development & Testing Services as well as its cutting- edge solutions that can elevate the client product & service delivery. We becomethe trust partner in IT outsourcing by its collaborative approaches and how the cooperative steps are being natured.
Our missionis to deliver the highest quality of services to our customers, employees, and partners. When you join us, you will find:
You play a key to success in our team
Well compensation packagebased on performance and value creation
Opportunities to work with talentpeople and deliverthe best productto improve health for humanit
Responsibilities
Recruitment ( 80%)
Receive recruitment requests from Hiring Manager departments, determine portraits and detailed information about candidates to build candidate personalities.
Design job descriptions and that reflect each position’s requirements
Utilizing various search channels, including social networks, professional communities, and recruiting platforms.
Screen resumes and applications to ensure alignment with job requirements.
Make preliminary calls, participate in interviews, track progress throughout the recruitment process.
Negotiate offers and salary deals with candidates.
Support new employees with onboarding, orientation
Create weekly and monthly reports
Employer Branding ( 20%)
Plan to develop Careers channel on multimedia channels (Fanpage, Linkedin, Facebook).
Design and create employer brand communication content about open positions

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 5 years’ experience in Talent Acquisition or Recruitment Consultant, especially in IT field
Experience in full-cycle recruiting, using various interview techniques and evaluation methods
Proficiency in Boolean search techniques and sourcing tools
Open-minded, willing to learn & change the way of thinking and doing for greater efficiency, flexible and adaptable for unexpected challenges
Good communication skills in English, both written and verbal.

Tại CÔNG TY CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in probation time
Healthcare: Annual health check-up,Premium Health Insurance (Trustify Care)
12 annual leaves + holidays
Bonus review bi-annually based on performance
Bonus for excellent project performance
Annually company trip & project close team outing

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40/4 Lam Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

