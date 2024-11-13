Tuyển Senior Talent Acquisition thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Trustify Technology

Trustify Technology brings to the world its excellent in Software Development & Testing Services as well as its cutting- edge solutions that can elevate the client product & service delivery. We becomethe trust partner in IT outsourcing by its collaborative approaches and how the cooperative steps are being natured.

Our missionis to deliver the highest quality of services to our customers, employees, and partners. When you join us, you will find:

You play a key to success in our team

Well compensation packagebased on performance and value creation

Opportunities to work with talentpeople and deliverthe best productto improve health for humanit

Responsibilities

Recruitment ( 80%)

Receive recruitment requests from Hiring Manager departments, determine portraits and detailed information about candidates to build candidate personalities.

Design job descriptions and that reflect each position’s requirements

Utilizing various search channels, including social networks, professional communities, and recruiting platforms.

Screen resumes and applications to ensure alignment with job requirements.

Make preliminary calls, participate in interviews, track progress throughout the recruitment process.

Negotiate offers and salary deals with candidates.

Support new employees with onboarding, orientation

Create weekly and monthly reports

Employer Branding ( 20%)

Plan to develop Careers channel on multimedia channels (Fanpage, Linkedin, Facebook).

Design and create employer brand communication content about open positions

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 5 years’ experience in Talent Acquisition or Recruitment Consultant, especially in IT field

Experience in full-cycle recruiting, using various interview techniques and evaluation methods

Proficiency in Boolean search techniques and sourcing tools

Open-minded, willing to learn & change the way of thinking and doing for greater efficiency, flexible and adaptable for unexpected challenges

Good communication skills in English, both written and verbal.

Tại CÔNG TY CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in probation time

Healthcare: Annual health check-up,Premium Health Insurance (Trustify Care)

12 annual leaves + holidays

Bonus review bi-annually based on performance

Bonus for excellent project performance

Annually company trip & project close team outing

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin