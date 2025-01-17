Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Following research centers in Korea, USA, Russia, India, etc. LG CTO Vietnam Software Lab (LG CTO VSL) officially operated in Vietnam from July 2022 with the mission of developing next generations of technology and incubating new LG business in the future. You will have the opportunity to work, share and learn with talented engineers at CTO centers in countries around the world and launch strategic-oriented technology products of LG Corporation.

Currently, LG CTO VSL focuses on webOS development for smart TVs and signages. With webOS present in more than 129 million smart TV products in homes around the world, LGE is revolutionizing the living room with the new experience beyond TV.

As a Software Engineer in LG CTO VSL, your roles & responsibilities will be as follows:

- Develop new features for webOS operating system (https://www.webosose.org/docs/guides/core-topics/architecture/architecture-overview/) components such as Connectivity, Web Engine, Display (LSM), etc.

- Collaborate with Scrum team members, PO and other headquarter stakeholders to delivery products according to schedule