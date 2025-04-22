Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1 USD

Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam

Mức lương
900 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 900 - 1 USD

Objective of job
- Managing, training and advising tax compliance including VAT, CIT, PIT and other taxes, ensuring financial regulations are met.
- Advise management on tax implications of business decisions.
- Support Finance Manager on preparing and reviewing financial reports and tax reports.
Principle activities:
- Support in preparing of financial statements and other reports in compliance with VAS/Group’s policy.
.
- Manage and ensure compliance with corporate and local tax regulations, manage and control tax risks.
- Prepare tax refund, tax declaration, tax reports and other regulatory filings.
- Provide tax-related insights to support business decisions.
- Mentor and guide accounting staffs, provide training and development opportunities to enhance team awareness about tax regulations.
- Review payment vouchers, invoice, contract and other documents to ensure tax compliance./
- Check and approve payment request, ensuring required documents are sufficient.
- Continuously evaluate and optimize tax and accounting processes including payment, revenue, costing, fixed assets,... to ensure the accuracy and tax compliance.
- Assist auditors during financial and tax audits (if any), review tax risk reports, perform improvement to mitigate tax risks.

Với Mức Lương 900 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Tòa nhà Epic Tower, Ô đất D14 Khu đô thị mới Cầu Giấy, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

