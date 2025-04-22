Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Axinan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1 USD

Objective of job

- Managing, training and advising tax compliance including VAT, CIT, PIT and other taxes, ensuring financial regulations are met.

- Advise management on tax implications of business decisions.

- Support Finance Manager on preparing and reviewing financial reports and tax reports.

Principle activities:

- Support in preparing of financial statements and other reports in compliance with VAS/Group’s policy.

.

- Manage and ensure compliance with corporate and local tax regulations, manage and control tax risks.

- Prepare tax refund, tax declaration, tax reports and other regulatory filings.

- Provide tax-related insights to support business decisions.

- Mentor and guide accounting staffs, provide training and development opportunities to enhance team awareness about tax regulations.

- Review payment vouchers, invoice, contract and other documents to ensure tax compliance./

- Check and approve payment request, ensuring required documents are sufficient.

- Continuously evaluate and optimize tax and accounting processes including payment, revenue, costing, fixed assets,... to ensure the accuracy and tax compliance.

- Assist auditors during financial and tax audits (if any), review tax risk reports, perform improvement to mitigate tax risks.