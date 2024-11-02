Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 USD

Mức lương 1 - 3 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: toà Golden Park, số 2 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 USD

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs. Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it. Resolving technical problems as they arise. Providing supervision and guidance to development teams. Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed. Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented. Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have. Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or related field. Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design. Previous project management experience is advantageous. In-depth understanding of coding languages (Java/ Nodejs) Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases. Good at English both speaking and writing skills. Efficient communication skills. Strong organizational and leadership skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law; Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October); 12 remote days per year for full-time employees. Each month, they will be granted 1 day. Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team; Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance; 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months 01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation; Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks; Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs; Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company; Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset; Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.