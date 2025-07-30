Tuyển Solution Architect CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Lead all functions rated to architectural matters at site and supervise team members in coordinating drawings and updating information on project.

• Coordinate with other departments/relevant parties for updates and communications of contractor's shop drawings and construction drawings.

• Monitor all the submission of material, shop drawing, method statement, site progress and quality in terms of finishing items including all Architecture, landscape, Interiors works with good knowledge about finishing material, high quality standard. Monitor in proper system of filling, record and procedure.

• Monitor and coordinate with design consultants and contractors to prevent discrepancies, miss-coordination among Finishing, MEP, Structure … etc drawings and to ensure the drawing and execution on site are comply with Contract document, Sales & purchase (S&P) layout and S&P hand over provision.

• Review and check related MOS (Method Of Statement), RFA (Request For Approval), RFI (Request For Information), MA (Material Approval)/SD (Shop Drawings) during submission and approved process to ensure the submission is comply with contract document and project requirement.

• Supervise and inspect related finishing items on site (Architecture, Landscape, Interiors… ETC) according to approved drawings, method statements… etc to ensure the quality, progress follow project target.

• Prepare daily, weekly report to project manager on related matters. (Submission, approval, progress, quality… etc)

• Monitor EHS at assigned area and other assigned tasks follow actual project condition.