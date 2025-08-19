Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Project Lead / Solution Architect will be responsible for one of the following tasks:

1.Solution Architecture & System Design

Lead the architectural design of the ERPNext system, including custom apps, DocTypes, workflows, and integration strategies.

Map business requirements to ERPNext features and determine where customization or extensions are needed.

2.Project & Technical Leadership

Act as the main technical liaison between the ERPNext development team and internal product stakeholders.

Guide and supervise ERPNext developers in implementing robust, scalable customizations (e.g. Lease Management, Billing Logic, Maintenance Scheduling).

3.ERPNext Customization & Development

Design and implement new DocTypes (e.g., Lease, Property, Application) and extend standard ones with custom fields.

Build server scripts, client scripts, and Frappe workflows for automation (e.g., rent invoicing, lease expiry reminders).

Ensure compliance with best practices to maintain system upgradeability.

4.Integration Ownership

Lead integration efforts with external systems such as payment gateways (e.g. Stripe), e-signature (e.g. DocuSign), calendar APIs (e.g. Google Calendar), WhatsApp bots, and AI verification services.

Design and expose secure REST API endpoints for Next.js and React Native frontends.

5.Documentation & QA Support

Produce technical documentation, data model diagrams, and admin guides for all customizations.

Collaborate with QA engineers to define and validate test cases (unit and integration level).

6.Deployment & Support

Assist in preparing the ERPNext production environment.

Support staging and UAT cycles and respond to critical issues during and after go-live.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

6+ years of experience in Software Development

3+ years hands-on experience with ERPNext/Frappe Framework.

Proven experience designing and delivering custom ERPNext apps for complex business domains.

Strong Python and JavaScript coding skills (for server/client scripts).

Knowledge of accounting, CRM, and project modules in ERPNext.

Experience integrating ERPNext with external services via REST APIs and webhooks.

Familiarity with ERPNext’s permission rules, notifications, and document workflow system.

Excellent communication and documentation skills.

Prior experience as a lead developer, architect, or technical project lead on ERP projects.

What We Offer

Experience in the property management domain.

Familiarity with DevOps for ERPNext deployments (e.g., bench, Docker, backups).

Knowledge of document signing tools (e.g., DocuSign), payment integrations (e.g., Stripe, Mollie), or calendar APIs.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An open mind and flat structure where every voice is welcome.

A work environment built on transparency, seamless communication, trust, and a sensible approach ,combined with mixed cultures and a speaking environment

Individual assessments every 6 weeks with your line manager

Performance review every 6 months

15 days of annual leave and + 6 days of fully paid sick leave per year – can be used for the care of sick child

Christmas Holiday

Competitive salary

Bonus: 13th-month Salary

Social insurance for employees who pass their probation

