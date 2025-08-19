Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL

Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Project Lead / Solution Architect will be responsible for one of the following tasks:
1.Solution Architecture & System Design
Lead the architectural design of the ERPNext system, including custom apps, DocTypes, workflows, and integration strategies.
Map business requirements to ERPNext features and determine where customization or extensions are needed.
2.Project & Technical Leadership
Act as the main technical liaison between the ERPNext development team and internal product stakeholders.
Guide and supervise ERPNext developers in implementing robust, scalable customizations (e.g. Lease Management, Billing Logic, Maintenance Scheduling).
3.ERPNext Customization & Development
Design and implement new DocTypes (e.g., Lease, Property, Application) and extend standard ones with custom fields.
Build server scripts, client scripts, and Frappe workflows for automation (e.g., rent invoicing, lease expiry reminders).
Ensure compliance with best practices to maintain system upgradeability.
4.Integration Ownership
Lead integration efforts with external systems such as payment gateways (e.g. Stripe), e-signature (e.g. DocuSign), calendar APIs (e.g. Google Calendar), WhatsApp bots, and AI verification services.
Design and expose secure REST API endpoints for Next.js and React Native frontends.
5.Documentation & QA Support
Produce technical documentation, data model diagrams, and admin guides for all customizations.
Collaborate with QA engineers to define and validate test cases (unit and integration level).
6.Deployment & Support
Assist in preparing the ERPNext production environment.
Support staging and UAT cycles and respond to critical issues during and after go-live.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

6+ years of experience in Software Development
3+ years hands-on experience with ERPNext/Frappe Framework.
Proven experience designing and delivering custom ERPNext apps for complex business domains.
Strong Python and JavaScript coding skills (for server/client scripts).
Knowledge of accounting, CRM, and project modules in ERPNext.
Experience integrating ERPNext with external services via REST APIs and webhooks.
Familiarity with ERPNext’s permission rules, notifications, and document workflow system.
Excellent communication and documentation skills.
Prior experience as a lead developer, architect, or technical project lead on ERP projects.
What We Offer
Experience in the property management domain.
Familiarity with DevOps for ERPNext deployments (e.g., bench, Docker, backups).
Knowledge of document signing tools (e.g., DocuSign), payment integrations (e.g., Stripe, Mollie), or calendar APIs.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An open mind and flat structure where every voice is welcome.
A work environment built on transparency, seamless communication, trust, and a sensible approach ,combined with mixed cultures and a speaking environment
Individual assessments every 6 weeks with your line manager
Performance review every 6 months
15 days of annual leave and + 6 days of fully paid sick leave per year – can be used for the care of sick child
Christmas Holiday
Competitive salary
Bonus: 13th-month Salary
Social insurance for employees who pass their probation

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL

CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5 floor, HD Building, 21 Le Trung Nghia, 12 ward, Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

