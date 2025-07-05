Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DigiEx Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/07/2025
DigiEx Group

Solution Architect

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại DigiEx Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8th, QTSC Building 1, Quang Trung Software Park, 14th Street, Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Company Introduction
DigiEx Group is a rapidly growing technology company based in Vietnam, with a mission to build a technology ecosystem and digital talent-hub in the country to be enabling global Tech companies to find the right resources to drive their digital transformation initiatives
We offer a range of innovative solutions to help businesses transform digitally, including digital talent services, custom software development, cloud migration and management, and emerging tech R&D. Our tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of each client, and our experienced team works closely with businesses to ensure their success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Job description
We are seeking a seasoned Solution Architect to lead the design and implementation of robust, scalable, and secure software solutions. This role demands a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of technology trends and the ability to align technical solutions with business objectives.
Your responsibilities:
Technology Evaluation: Assess emerging technologies and platforms to determine their applicability to our solutions and recommend adoption where beneficial.
Quality Assurance: Ensure solutions meet performance, scalability, and security standards, conducting regular reviews and audits.
Documentation: Create and maintain detailed architectural documentation, including design specifications and integration plans.
Mentorship: Provide guidance and mentorship to development teams, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Risk Management: Identify potential risks in proposed solutions and develop mitigation strategies to address them proactively.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelor\'s or Master\'s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years in software development, with at least 2 years in a solution architecture role.
Technical Proficiency:
Expertise in designing and implementing solutions using cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Proficient in microservices architecture, RESTful APIs, and containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.
Familiarity with programming languages such as Java, PHP, or JavaScript.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills (both verbal and written). Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
Excellent leadership, team-building, and interpersonal communication skills.
Demonstrated experience mentoring engineers or leading technical teams.
Fluent in English (spoken and written) and strong presentation skills.
Experience working in startup or fast-growth environments.
Prior involvement in technical hiring, building development processes, or setting team standards.
Takes ownership beyond individual projects.
Demonstrates business acumen alongside technical depth.
Is passionate about building technology-driven teams that scale.
Has a strong sense of responsibility in shaping technical culture and company direction.
This role is strategically positioned for transition into a CTO role in the near future.

Tại DigiEx Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working hours, a dynamic, innovative, and friendly environment
Attractive income package as negotiation
Great opportunity to grow career path, personal development, and challenging projects
Develop a global career path by providing many pieces of training (Technical & Soft skills)
Have a chance to work directly with the CTO/CEO of many Startups around the world
We have a strong remote workforce & global culture with team members from different countries.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DigiEx Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

DigiEx Group

DigiEx Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà nhà QTSC Building 1, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Q.12, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-solution-architect-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job362008
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Tuyển Solution Architect CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Intes Co., Ltd
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Intes Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DigiEx Group
Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DigiEx Group
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Solution Architect NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Tuyển Solution Architect CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Intes Co., Ltd
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Intes Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DigiEx Group
Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DigiEx Group
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Solution Architect NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Solution Architect Gema Architecture & Interior Design làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gema Architecture & Interior Design
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect DHL Supply Chain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DHL Supply Chain
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DigiEx Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Intes Co., Ltd
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm