Tuyển Solution Architect DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8th, QTSC Building 1, Quang Trung Software Park, 14th Street, Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Company Introduction

DigiEx Group is a rapidly growing technology company based in Vietnam, with a mission to build a technology ecosystem and digital talent-hub in the country to be enabling global Tech companies to find the right resources to drive their digital transformation initiatives

We offer a range of innovative solutions to help businesses transform digitally, including digital talent services, custom software development, cloud migration and management, and emerging tech R&D. Our tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of each client, and our experienced team works closely with businesses to ensure their success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Job description

We are seeking a seasoned Solution Architect to lead the design and implementation of robust, scalable, and secure software solutions. This role demands a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of technology trends and the ability to align technical solutions with business objectives.

Your responsibilities:

Technology Evaluation: Assess emerging technologies and platforms to determine their applicability to our solutions and recommend adoption where beneficial.

Quality Assurance: Ensure solutions meet performance, scalability, and security standards, conducting regular reviews and audits.

Documentation: Create and maintain detailed architectural documentation, including design specifications and integration plans.

Mentorship: Provide guidance and mentorship to development teams, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Risk Management: Identify potential risks in proposed solutions and develop mitigation strategies to address them proactively.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelor\'s or Master\'s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 5 years in software development, with at least 2 years in a solution architecture role.

Technical Proficiency:

Expertise in designing and implementing solutions using cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Proficient in microservices architecture, RESTful APIs, and containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.

Familiarity with programming languages such as Java, PHP, or JavaScript.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills (both verbal and written). Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.

Excellent leadership, team-building, and interpersonal communication skills.

Demonstrated experience mentoring engineers or leading technical teams.

Fluent in English (spoken and written) and strong presentation skills.

Experience working in startup or fast-growth environments.

Prior involvement in technical hiring, building development processes, or setting team standards.

Takes ownership beyond individual projects.

Demonstrates business acumen alongside technical depth.

Is passionate about building technology-driven teams that scale.

Has a strong sense of responsibility in shaping technical culture and company direction.

This role is strategically positioned for transition into a CTO role in the near future.

Tại DigiEx Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working hours, a dynamic, innovative, and friendly environment

Attractive income package as negotiation

Great opportunity to grow career path, personal development, and challenging projects

Develop a global career path by providing many pieces of training (Technical & Soft skills)

Have a chance to work directly with the CTO/CEO of many Startups around the world

We have a strong remote workforce & global culture with team members from different countries.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DigiEx Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin