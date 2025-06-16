Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

The Senior Architect plays a key role in leading and managing architectural design projects from the conceptual stage to completion. With extensive experience and expertise, the Senior Architect not only ensures the quality of the design but also guides a team of architects in the production of architectural documents through all stages of a project. This position requires strong leadership, exceptional design skills, and in-depth knowledge of construction processes.

- Lead the team in producing architectural documents through all project stages – from Conceptual Design, Basic Design to Detailed Design.

- Ensure that designs not only meet technical requirements but also optimize aesthetics and functionality.

Development of Design Drawings:

- Manage and mentor the team of architects in developing design drawings, design development drawings, technical drawings, construction drawings, and submission drawings for authorities.

- Ensure the accuracy, quality, and legal compliance of all architectural documents.

Comprehensive Architectural Practice:

- Contribute to all aspects of architectural practice, including design, planning, and construction supervision.

- Provide consultation to clients and stakeholders on optimal design solutions.