Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Building – 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary
Bosch is undergoing a transformation by migrating legacy workflow platforms to a modern low-code solution. We are seeking a Solution Engineer with strong JavaScript expertise and experience in business workflow development to join our team. The primary responsibility will be migrating existing workflows from the legacy system to the new platform while ensuring seamless functionality. Additionally, the candidate will have the opportunity to upskill in OutSystems (low-code platform) for future application development.
Key Responsibilities
• Analyze, design, and migrate business workflows from the legacy platform to the new low-code environment.
•
• Recognize pro and cons of current workflow for further enhancement base on new advantage and feature of new platform.
• Implement custom actions and logic using JavaScript where advance feature / logic / validation required.
• Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to ensure workflows meet business requirements.
• Document migration processes, configurations, and customizations for future reference.
• Learn and adapt to OutSystems for developing and enhancing applications as needed.
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to workflow migration and functionality.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI