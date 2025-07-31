Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

Bosch is undergoing a transformation by migrating legacy workflow platforms to a modern low-code solution. We are seeking a Solution Engineer with strong JavaScript expertise and experience in business workflow development to join our team. The primary responsibility will be migrating existing workflows from the legacy system to the new platform while ensuring seamless functionality. Additionally, the candidate will have the opportunity to upskill in OutSystems (low-code platform) for future application development.

Key Responsibilities

• Analyze, design, and migrate business workflows from the legacy platform to the new low-code environment.

•

• Recognize pro and cons of current workflow for further enhancement base on new advantage and feature of new platform.

• Implement custom actions and logic using JavaScript where advance feature / logic / validation required.

• Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to ensure workflows meet business requirements.

• Document migration processes, configurations, and customizations for future reference.

• Learn and adapt to OutSystems for developing and enhancing applications as needed.

• Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to workflow migration and functionality.