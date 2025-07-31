Tuyển Solution Architect Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/08/2025
Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Building – 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect

Job Summary
Bosch is undergoing a transformation by migrating legacy workflow platforms to a modern low-code solution. We are seeking a Solution Engineer with strong JavaScript expertise and experience in business workflow development to join our team. The primary responsibility will be migrating existing workflows from the legacy system to the new platform while ensuring seamless functionality. Additionally, the candidate will have the opportunity to upskill in OutSystems (low-code platform) for future application development.
Key Responsibilities
• Analyze, design, and migrate business workflows from the legacy platform to the new low-code environment.

• Recognize pro and cons of current workflow for further enhancement base on new advantage and feature of new platform.
• Implement custom actions and logic using JavaScript where advance feature / logic / validation required.
• Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to ensure workflows meet business requirements.
• Document migration processes, configurations, and customizations for future reference.
• Learn and adapt to OutSystems for developing and enhancing applications as needed.
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to workflow migration and functionality.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Etown 2, 364 Cong Hoa street, ward 13, Tan Binh district, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

