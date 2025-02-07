Tuyển System Administrator Công ty TNHH Hyosung Financial System Vina làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

- Administrate physical servers and servers in a virtualized VMware environment.

- Operate and maintain AD, DNS, Email, SQL server, File server systems ... on Windows, Linux platforms.

- Manage Backup/Restore data systems: Netbackup, Veeam, Backup EXEC, ...

- Network Infrastructure Operation and Troubleshooting.

- Plan and do routine server, network checking, monitoring and reporting the results.

- Participate in designing and implementing new IT projects for the factory when required.

- Install and troubleshoot IT equipment and systems.

- Support end users.