Tuyển System Administrator Công ty TNHH Hyosung Financial System Vina làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Công ty TNHH Hyosung Financial System Vina
- Bắc Ninh: Lô CN 08
- 1, Khu công nghiệp Yên Phong II
- C, Tam Giang, Thị Trấn Chờ, Yên Phong, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD
- Administrate physical servers and servers in a virtualized VMware environment.
- Operate and maintain AD, DNS, Email, SQL server, File server systems ... on Windows, Linux platforms.
- Manage Backup/Restore data systems: Netbackup, Veeam, Backup EXEC, ...
- Network Infrastructure Operation and Troubleshooting.
- Plan and do routine server, network checking, monitoring and reporting the results.
- Participate in designing and implementing new IT projects for the factory when required.
- Install and troubleshoot IT equipment and systems.
- Support end users.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 3 years of experience in system administration, servers, security.
- Knowledge of virtualization, network, security.
- Preferred certificates: VCA, VCP, MCSA, Security+, CCNA.
- Foreign languages: can read and understand English documents.
Tại Công ty TNHH Hyosung Financial System Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hyosung Financial System Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
