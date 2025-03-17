Tuyển System Administrator Sika Limited (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Sika Limited (Vietnam)
- Bắc Ninh: No.3, Road 9, VSIP Bac Ninh, Tu Son, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Provide written recommendations for customers.
- Conduct trainings for customers in the application and use of Sika products.
- Be aware of the activities of the Technicians and supervise where necessary.
- Support the Technicians on technical matters in the field.
- Ensure good transfer of technology to Technicians and Sales staff.
- Keep regular contact with familiar customers.
- Inform the Technical Service Supervisor - Building System of any problems that arise in the field.
- Inform the Technical Service Supervisor - Building System of new or competing products that appear in the field
- Be personally responsible for the follow-up of activities and projects that you have been assigned to ensure customer satisfaction and close involvement of Technical Service
- Keep appropriate records and necessary reports
- Be responsible for the whereabouts of equipment belonging to Technical Service team
- Perform other duties as assigned by Technical Service Supervisor - Building System
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sika Limited (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sika Limited (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI