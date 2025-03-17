Tuyển System Administrator Sika Limited (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Provide written recommendations for customers.

- Conduct trainings for customers in the application and use of Sika products.

- Be aware of the activities of the Technicians and supervise where necessary.

- Support the Technicians on technical matters in the field.

- Ensure good transfer of technology to Technicians and Sales staff.

- Keep regular contact with familiar customers.

- Inform the Technical Service Supervisor - Building System of any problems that arise in the field.

- Inform the Technical Service Supervisor - Building System of new or competing products that appear in the field

- Be personally responsible for the follow-up of activities and projects that you have been assigned to ensure customer satisfaction and close involvement of Technical Service

- Keep appropriate records and necessary reports

- Be responsible for the whereabouts of equipment belonging to Technical Service team

- Perform other duties as assigned by Technical Service Supervisor - Building System