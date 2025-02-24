Tuyển System Administrator Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,300 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Oberon Design
- Bình Dương: Parkview Tower, No. 5A Huu Nghi Avenue, Vietnam
- Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP I), Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,300 USD
Job Summary:
As an Office Administrator, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of our office. This position requires strong organizational, multitasking, and communication skills to manage office activities, support administrative tasks, and coordinate between departments.
Office Administrator
organizational, multitasking, and communication
Responsibilities:
• Manage office supplies, maintain inventory, and place orders when needed.
• Organize and schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff.
• Prepare, proofread, and format internal and external documents and reports.
• Assist with invoicing, accounts payable, and budget tracking.
• Maintain and organize company documentation, ensuring easy access to records.
• Greet and assist visitors, clients, and employees professionally.
Support HR with onboarding processes and employee-related tasks.
• Conduct regular Zoom meetings with US and China offices.
• Assist with event planning and project coordination as needed.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Oberon Design Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Oberon Design
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI