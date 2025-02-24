Tuyển System Administrator Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,300 USD

Tuyển System Administrator Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,300 USD

Oberon Design
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
Oberon Design

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Oberon Design

Mức lương
800 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Parkview Tower, No. 5A Huu Nghi Avenue, Vietnam

- Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP I), Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,300 USD

Job Summary:
As an Office Administrator, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of our office. This position requires strong organizational, multitasking, and communication skills to manage office activities, support administrative tasks, and coordinate between departments.
Office Administrator
organizational, multitasking, and communication
Responsibilities:
• Manage office supplies, maintain inventory, and place orders when needed.
• Organize and schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff.
• Prepare, proofread, and format internal and external documents and reports.
• Assist with invoicing, accounts payable, and budget tracking.
• Maintain and organize company documentation, ensuring easy access to records.
• Greet and assist visitors, clients, and employees professionally.
Support HR with onboarding processes and employee-related tasks.
• Conduct regular Zoom meetings with US and China offices.
• Assist with event planning and project coordination as needed.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Oberon Design Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Oberon Design

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Oberon Design

Oberon Design

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 3rd Floor, Business Center, 258 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

