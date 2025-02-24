Tuyển System Administrator Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,300 USD

Job Summary:

As an Office Administrator, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of our office. This position requires strong organizational, multitasking, and communication skills to manage office activities, support administrative tasks, and coordinate between departments.

Responsibilities:

• Manage office supplies, maintain inventory, and place orders when needed.

• Organize and schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff.

• Prepare, proofread, and format internal and external documents and reports.

• Assist with invoicing, accounts payable, and budget tracking.

• Maintain and organize company documentation, ensuring easy access to records.

• Greet and assist visitors, clients, and employees professionally.

Support HR with onboarding processes and employee-related tasks.

• Conduct regular Zoom meetings with US and China offices.

• Assist with event planning and project coordination as needed.