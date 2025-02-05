Tuyển System Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Tuyển System Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

System Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Mức lương
400 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD

Main duties and responsibilities:
- IT production operating system (ERP and MES) maintenance, trouble shooting and upgrade.
- Software development for ERP interface.
- Other tasks from Direct Manager.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor's degree of Information Technology major.
2. English: Communication is a must
3. Experience about Windows, Office365, Printer/Fax, Telephone, Network and computer hardware is preferred
4. Good teamwork abilities, working independently and can work under high pressure.
Benefits:
- Language allowance, Childcare allowance, Petrol allowance and housing allowance,...
- Join social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of law
- Work 271 days/ year, off at least 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays/ month

Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot C6 & C7 THANG LONG IP2, LIEU XA, YEN MY, HUNG YEN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

