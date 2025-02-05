Tuyển System Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Mức lương 400 - 700 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Main duties and responsibilities:

- IT production operating system (ERP and MES) maintenance, trouble shooting and upgrade.

- Software development for ERP interface.

- Other tasks from Direct Manager.

1. Bachelor's degree of Information Technology major.

2. English: Communication is a must

3. Experience about Windows, Office365, Printer/Fax, Telephone, Network and computer hardware is preferred

4. Good teamwork abilities, working independently and can work under high pressure.

Benefits:

- Language allowance, Childcare allowance, Petrol allowance and housing allowance,...

- Join social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of law

- Work 271 days/ year, off at least 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays/ month

