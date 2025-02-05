Tuyển System Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Mức lương
400 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD
Main duties and responsibilities:
- IT production operating system (ERP and MES) maintenance, trouble shooting and upgrade.
- Software development for ERP interface.
- Other tasks from Direct Manager.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Bachelor's degree of Information Technology major.
2. English: Communication is a must
3. Experience about Windows, Office365, Printer/Fax, Telephone, Network and computer hardware is preferred
4. Good teamwork abilities, working independently and can work under high pressure.
Benefits:
- Language allowance, Childcare allowance, Petrol allowance and housing allowance,...
- Join social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of law
- Work 271 days/ year, off at least 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays/ month
Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
