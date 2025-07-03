Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Install, configure, test, and maintain operating systems, application software, and system management tools across both on-premises and cloud environments (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure to ensure smooth operation.

Implement security, backup, and redundancy strategies to safeguard data and ensure business continuity.

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability, with a focus on minimizing downtime.

Monitor and test application performance, identify potential bottlenecks, and collaborate with development teams to implement effective solutions.

Perform cost-benefit analyses to develop cost-efficient systems that align with project budgets and business goals.

Develop, write, and maintain custom scripts to automate routine tasks, improving system efficiency and reducing manual intervention.

Participate in the design and architecture of information and operational support systems.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify technical requirements and provide robust solutions.

Liaise with vendors, suppliers, and IT personnel to resolve technical issues promptly and ensure optimal system performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in systems engineering or a related field, with a proven track record in designing, implementing, and managing complex IT infrastructures.

English communication.

Demonstrated experience in both on-premises and cloud environments (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform).

Strong understanding of operating systems (Windows, Linux, Unix) and system management tools.

Experience with virtualization and containerization technologies (e.g., VMware, Docker, Kubernetes).

Solid understanding of networking protocols and services (e.g., TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).

Familiarity with database management and data storage solutions.

In-depth knowledge of system security best practices and data protection regulations.

Exceptional troubleshooting abilities to diagnose and resolve complex system issues efficiently.

Experience conducting root cause analysis and implementing preventive measures

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package (negotiable) and 100% salary from probation

Social insurance full salary

Health Insurance provided (Premium package)

24 paid day off/ year.

Occasional Gifts (birthday, women day, loyaty, etc.)

Yearly learning budget with long term career path

Yearly Position Level Assessments

Pantry Offerings

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

