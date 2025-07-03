Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/07/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

System Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Install, configure, test, and maintain operating systems, application software, and system management tools across both on-premises and cloud environments (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).
Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure to ensure smooth operation.
Implement security, backup, and redundancy strategies to safeguard data and ensure business continuity.
Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability, with a focus on minimizing downtime.
Monitor and test application performance, identify potential bottlenecks, and collaborate with development teams to implement effective solutions.
Perform cost-benefit analyses to develop cost-efficient systems that align with project budgets and business goals.
Develop, write, and maintain custom scripts to automate routine tasks, improving system efficiency and reducing manual intervention.
Participate in the design and architecture of information and operational support systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify technical requirements and provide robust solutions.
Liaise with vendors, suppliers, and IT personnel to resolve technical issues promptly and ensure optimal system performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in systems engineering or a related field, with a proven track record in designing, implementing, and managing complex IT infrastructures.
English communication.
Demonstrated experience in both on-premises and cloud environments (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform).
Strong understanding of operating systems (Windows, Linux, Unix) and system management tools.
Experience with virtualization and containerization technologies (e.g., VMware, Docker, Kubernetes).
Solid understanding of networking protocols and services (e.g., TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).
Familiarity with database management and data storage solutions.
In-depth knowledge of system security best practices and data protection regulations.
Exceptional troubleshooting abilities to diagnose and resolve complex system issues efficiently.
Experience conducting root cause analysis and implementing preventive measures

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package (negotiable) and 100% salary from probation
Social insurance full salary
Health Insurance provided (Premium package)
24 paid day off/ year.
Occasional Gifts (birthday, women day, loyaty, etc.)
Yearly learning budget with long term career path
Yearly Position Level Assessments
Pantry Offerings

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Epic Tower, Ngõ 19, phố Duy Tân, P. Mỹ Đình, Q. Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-system-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job361213
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm