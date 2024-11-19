Tuyển Software tester Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software tester Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol
- Hà Nội: Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ, đảo Cát Hải, Cát Hải
Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Test cases/test plan generation based on the component and system design specification documents for functional and integration validation.
Review of test cases and updating of test cases based on the component, network and diagnostic specifications.
Test setup preparation using the vehicle components like ECUs, Sensors, Actuators and Wiring Harness
Create test automation framework, test script
Implement automated test cases and sequences in test environment
Data analysis and report generation
Failure test cases RCA and issue tracking/management Basic Requirements
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics / Automotive Electronics or equivalent.
Solid know-how of EE Network Architecture
Experience with Python/CAPL/C/C++/C#
Flexible with working location (Vietnam/oversea)
Good documentation skills.
Good English skills: Listening, speaking, reading, and writing.
Responsiveness, agility, discipline, and willingness to take over responsibility and to learn
Preferred skills:
Minimum of 1+ years of experience in automotive software testing.
Experience in working for OEM is a plus.
Good at using software testing tools, electrical tools, and instruments.
Familiar with Jira, Confluence, Git (GitLab/GitHub/Bitbucket), DevOps CI/CT/CD, Jenkins
Good analytical skills for giving solution on the E/E issues/failures.
Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual salary review
Lunch monthly support if working at Hai Phong
Accommodation support if working at Hai Phong
Mon–Fri & alternative Saturday working schedule with 44 hours/week.
12 days of annual leave plus 1 birthday leave
Health care insurance (Bao Viet)
Training & career development program
Oversea working opportunities
Have opportunity to work in Electric vehicle development project and testing with system/vehicle integration level.
Working in international environment with expert around the world
Monthly budget for team activities, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI