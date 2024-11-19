Tuyển Software tester Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software tester Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Vietsol

Software tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software tester Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ, đảo Cát Hải, Cát Hải

Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Test cases/test plan generation based on the component and system design specification documents for functional and integration validation.
Review of test cases and updating of test cases based on the component, network and diagnostic specifications.
Test setup preparation using the vehicle components like ECUs, Sensors, Actuators and Wiring Harness
Create test automation framework, test script
Implement automated test cases and sequences in test environment
Data analysis and report generation
Failure test cases RCA and issue tracking/management Basic Requirements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics / Automotive Electronics or equivalent.
Solid know-how of EE Network Architecture
Experience with Python/CAPL/C/C++/C#
Flexible with working location (Vietnam/oversea)
Good documentation skills.
Good English skills: Listening, speaking, reading, and writing.
Responsiveness, agility, discipline, and willingness to take over responsibility and to learn
Preferred skills:
Minimum of 1+ years of experience in automotive software testing.
Experience in working for OEM is a plus.
Good at using software testing tools, electrical tools, and instruments.
Familiar with Jira, Confluence, Git (GitLab/GitHub/Bitbucket), DevOps CI/CT/CD, Jenkins
Good analytical skills for giving solution on the E/E issues/failures.

Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary + Incentive/performance bonus
Annual salary review
Lunch monthly support if working at Hai Phong
Accommodation support if working at Hai Phong
Mon–Fri & alternative Saturday working schedule with 44 hours/week.
12 days of annual leave plus 1 birthday leave
Health care insurance (Bao Viet)
Training & career development program
Oversea working opportunities
Have opportunity to work in Electric vehicle development project and testing with system/vehicle integration level.
Working in international environment with expert around the world
Monthly budget for team activities, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Vietsol

Công ty TNHH Vietsol

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12 Tòa nhà Licogi 13, Số 164 Khuất Duy Tiến, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-test-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job253068
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tuyển Kiểm Thử thu nhập 15 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spectaq
Tuyển Tester thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Spectaq
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển QA thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai Phần Mềm thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Nghiệp Vụ thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Manual Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tuyển Kiểm Thử thu nhập 15 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spectaq
Tuyển Tester thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Spectaq
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển QA thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai Phần Mềm thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Nghiệp Vụ thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Manual Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất