Tuyển Software tester Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ, đảo Cát Hải, Cát Hải

Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Test cases/test plan generation based on the component and system design specification documents for functional and integration validation.

Review of test cases and updating of test cases based on the component, network and diagnostic specifications.

Test setup preparation using the vehicle components like ECUs, Sensors, Actuators and Wiring Harness

Create test automation framework, test script

Implement automated test cases and sequences in test environment

Data analysis and report generation

Failure test cases RCA and issue tracking/management Basic Requirements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics / Automotive Electronics or equivalent.

Solid know-how of EE Network Architecture

Experience with Python/CAPL/C/C++/C#

Flexible with working location (Vietnam/oversea)

Good documentation skills.

Good English skills: Listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

Responsiveness, agility, discipline, and willingness to take over responsibility and to learn

Preferred skills:

Minimum of 1+ years of experience in automotive software testing.

Experience in working for OEM is a plus.

Good at using software testing tools, electrical tools, and instruments.

Familiar with Jira, Confluence, Git (GitLab/GitHub/Bitbucket), DevOps CI/CT/CD, Jenkins

Good analytical skills for giving solution on the E/E issues/failures.

Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary + Incentive/performance bonus

Annual salary review

Lunch monthly support if working at Hai Phong

Accommodation support if working at Hai Phong

Mon–Fri & alternative Saturday working schedule with 44 hours/week.

12 days of annual leave plus 1 birthday leave

Health care insurance (Bao Viet)

Training & career development program

Oversea working opportunities

Have opportunity to work in Electric vehicle development project and testing with system/vehicle integration level.

Working in international environment with expert around the world

Monthly budget for team activities, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin