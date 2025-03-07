Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA

Mức lương
1 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 01 Đường số 23, Phú Mỹ Hưng, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu

School Competition Projects:
Coordinate current school competition projects, including international or national academic competitions.
Provide support for teachers and students during the competition process.
Follow up the projects’ timelines and provide timely reports.
School Events and Clubs’ Activities (referred to as experiential projects):
School Events and Clubs’ Activities
(referred to as experiential projects)
:
Plan timelines, budgets, logistics, and resource allocation.
Organize or coordinate School events and clubs catering to student’s interests and talents.
Evaluate the successes of projects and provide timely reports.
Others:
Perform other assigned tasks such as translation, design or operations.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A Bachelor or higher degree in Business, Languages, Music, Arts or Graphic Design.
Proven experience in organizing extracurricular activities and school events.
Fluent English.
Good organizational and interpersonal skills.
Good communication and collaboration abilities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hỗ trợ chi phí làm việc, phụ cấp (3.000.000đ)
Cung cấp suất cơm trưa
Cơ hội trở thành nhân viên chính thức sau thời gian thực tập
Hỗ trợ dấu mộc thực tập

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 07 Đ. Số 23, Phú Mỹ, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

