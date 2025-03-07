Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA
- Hồ Chí Minh: 01 Đường số 23, Phú Mỹ Hưng, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu
School Competition Projects:
Coordinate current school competition projects, including international or national academic competitions.
Provide support for teachers and students during the competition process.
Follow up the projects’ timelines and provide timely reports.
School Events and Clubs’ Activities (referred to as experiential projects):
Plan timelines, budgets, logistics, and resource allocation.
Organize or coordinate School events and clubs catering to student’s interests and talents.
Evaluate the successes of projects and provide timely reports.
Others:
Perform other assigned tasks such as translation, design or operations.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven experience in organizing extracurricular activities and school events.
Fluent English.
Good organizational and interpersonal skills.
Good communication and collaboration abilities.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cung cấp suất cơm trưa
Cơ hội trở thành nhân viên chính thức sau thời gian thực tập
Hỗ trợ dấu mộc thực tập
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
