Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC – TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ - TRUNG HỌC PHỔ THÔNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

School Competition Projects:

Coordinate current school competition projects, including international or national academic competitions.

Provide support for teachers and students during the competition process.

Follow up the projects’ timelines and provide timely reports.

School Events and Clubs’ Activities (referred to as experiential projects):

Plan timelines, budgets, logistics, and resource allocation.

Organize or coordinate School events and clubs catering to student’s interests and talents.

Evaluate the successes of projects and provide timely reports.

Others:

Perform other assigned tasks such as translation, design or operations.