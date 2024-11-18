Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Trade Intelligence làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 5 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Trade Intelligence
Mức lương
25 - 5 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 15, Tòa TTC 19 Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 25 - 5 Triệu
Support sales activities including searching for contacts and developing enquiries.
Research business opportunities and potential clients.
Coordinate with sales representatives to support clients' queries.
Support other admin tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
Students from the 2nd year of university or recent graduates majored in Business, Business Administration, Economics, or related fields.
Hardworking, proactive and willing to take on challenges.
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Able to work on-site from Monday to Friday (flexible hours, from 8:30am - 5:30pm).
Tại Trade Intelligence Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working in an international, dynamic, and professional environment.
Training on-the-job, and opportunities to gain practical experience.
Internship certification.
Opportunity to become a full-time employee after the internship.
Monthly intern allowance.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trade Intelligence
