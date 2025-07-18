Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
- Hà Nội: Diamond Flower Tower, Đường Lê Văn Lương, Trung Hòa Nhân Chính, Nhân Chính, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We will welcome you to our team if you want to learn:
- System administration of servers from anywhere in the world;
- Diagnose hardware, software and network server issues;
- Work with hardware monitoring;
- Work with cloud technologies.
We offer:
- Work in a team of professionals at international level;
- Comfortable working conditions: schedule without night shifts, no overtime, no - Phone support, smooth integration into the workflow;
- Mentor assistance, learning modern IT technologies;
- Individual vocational training plan for 12+ months;
- Opportunity to practice and improve your English;
- Competitive salary and official employment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
12 calendar days as additional annual leave
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
