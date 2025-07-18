Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We will welcome you to our team if you want to learn:

- System administration of servers from anywhere in the world;

- Diagnose hardware, software and network server issues;

- Work with hardware monitoring;

- Work with cloud technologies.

We offer:

- Work in a team of professionals at international level;

- Comfortable working conditions: schedule without night shifts, no overtime, no - Phone support, smooth integration into the workflow;

- Mentor assistance, learning modern IT technologies;

- Individual vocational training plan for 12+ months;

- Opportunity to practice and improve your English;

- Competitive salary and official employment.