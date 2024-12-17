Tuyển Tư vấn du học Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/01/2025
Tư vấn du học

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên:

- ILA Metropole Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Have excellent knowledge in terms of product and functional knowledge
Give counselling to customers in person, on phone and by email
Do telesales
Complete school application and visa application
Liaise with overseas schools on student application and issues
Make sure the student folder filed with appropriate and enough documents
Handle customer issues; get support from superiors if necessary
Conduct visa training and program orientation
Follow up student study pathway with schools
Conduct customer service after sales: build up supporter network and strengthen relationship with students
Be interpreter for department seminars & support school partners at fairs
Get to know and update overseas study market, competitors and other related education organizations frequently
Attend training workshops, exhibitions, fairs and relevant events
Be leaders for summer course program
Make sure the working area neat and tidy
Support DM on assigned tasks

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University Degree
Experience in Overseas Study area and Administration
Leadership/Ownership
Team work
Communication
Problem solving
Creativity
Cooperation
Capability building
Excellent English and Vietnamese (4 skills), Upper-Intermediate
Excellent at MS-Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
Right mind-set, in good healthy condition, active, adaptable and flexible

Tại Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package
Performance Bonus
14 days of annual leave
Healthcare insurance
Health Check
English Courses Discount (90% for employee, 75% for 1st relation of employee, 50% for 2nd & 3rd relation of employee)
ILA Party, Training, Engagement activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: The Crest Residence, số 15, đường Trần Bạch Đằng, phường Thủ Thiêm, thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

