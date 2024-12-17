Tuyển Tư vấn du học Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: - ILA Metropole Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Have excellent knowledge in terms of product and functional knowledge

Give counselling to customers in person, on phone and by email

Do telesales

Complete school application and visa application

Liaise with overseas schools on student application and issues

Make sure the student folder filed with appropriate and enough documents

Handle customer issues; get support from superiors if necessary

Conduct visa training and program orientation

Follow up student study pathway with schools

Conduct customer service after sales: build up supporter network and strengthen relationship with students

Be interpreter for department seminars & support school partners at fairs

Get to know and update overseas study market, competitors and other related education organizations frequently

Attend training workshops, exhibitions, fairs and relevant events

Be leaders for summer course program

Make sure the working area neat and tidy

Support DM on assigned tasks

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University Degree

Experience in Overseas Study area and Administration

Leadership/Ownership

Team work

Communication

Problem solving

Creativity

Cooperation

Capability building

Excellent English and Vietnamese (4 skills), Upper-Intermediate

Excellent at MS-Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Right mind-set, in good healthy condition, active, adaptable and flexible

Tại Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package

Performance Bonus

14 days of annual leave

Healthcare insurance

Health Check

English Courses Discount (90% for employee, 75% for 1st relation of employee, 50% for 2nd & 3rd relation of employee)

ILA Party, Training, Engagement activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.