Tuyển Web Developer thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/11/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 1 Tân Thuận, phương Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD

You will be responsible for developing, testing, and debugging responsive web applications for the company:
Developing and testing UI for web applications. Build reusable code and libraries for future use. Accurately translate user and business needs into functional Front-end code.
Developing and testing UI for web applications.
Build reusable code and libraries for future use.
Accurately translate user and business needs into functional Front-end code.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
At least 1+ years of professional experience in Web development. Experience with web development technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript. Experience with CSS frameworks (Tailwind, Bootstrap, Foundation,...). Familiar with RESTful APIs. Experience with Jest. Experience with delivering and maintaining applications.
At least 1+ years of professional experience in Web development.
Experience with web development technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
Experience with CSS frameworks (Tailwind, Bootstrap, Foundation,...).
Familiar with RESTful APIs.
Experience with Jest.
Experience with delivering and maintaining applications.
Nice to have:
Familiar with Agile development methods, especially Scrum. Experience with ReactQuery. Experience with Storybook. Familiar with NextJS.
Familiar with Agile development methods, especially Scrum.
Experience with ReactQuery.
Experience with Storybook.
Familiar with NextJS.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income: $500 – $1500 Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year. 100% salary during the probation period. Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months) 18 full-paid days off per year. Equipment provided by company support. Lots of room to grow: Great chance to develop your skills and competencies, with proper training and working with many key people from top tech companies and the Beincom Scholarship to sharpen your knowledge. Young, friendly, and respectful environment. Spacious and well-equipped office. Annual vacation at least 1 time per year with full salary. Extra Health insurance, private premium package (up to 400 million VND in compensation).
Competitive income: $500 – $1500 Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year. 100% salary during the probation period. Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months)
Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year. 100% salary during the probation period. Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months)
Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year.
100% salary during the probation period.
Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months)
18 full-paid days off per year.
Equipment provided by company support.
Lots of room to grow: Great chance to develop your skills and competencies, with proper training and working with many key people from top tech companies and the Beincom Scholarship to sharpen your knowledge.
Young, friendly, and respectful environment.
Spacious and well-equipped office.
Annual vacation at least 1 time per year with full salary.
Extra Health insurance, private premium package (up to 400 million VND in compensation).
RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
Thank you for your interest in joining Beincom! Please submit your application by clicking the ‘Submit Application’ button below. We will respond to you within 1 week of receiving your application. If you do not receive a response after one week, it means your application may not be suitable for this position. (Sometimes we are unable to respond to each application due to the large number of applicants. We greatly appreciate your interest and support.) We will have a brief phone interview first (first round) and an online test (if applicable). If you pass the phone interview and the online test, we will have an in-person interview regarding expertise (second round) If you pass the second round, we will have an in-person interview regarding cultural fit (final round).If you pass the final round, you will undergo a 2-month probation before becoming a full member. If you’re available to start work right away, it would be highly beneficial.
Thank you for your interest in joining Beincom! Please submit your application by clicking the ‘Submit Application’ button below.
We will respond to you within 1 week of receiving your application. If you do not receive a response after one week, it means your application may not be suitable for this position. (Sometimes we are unable to respond to each application due to the large number of applicants. We greatly appreciate your interest and support.)
We will have a brief phone interview first (first round) and an online test (if applicable).
If you pass the phone interview and the online test, we will have an in-person interview regarding expertise (second round)
If you pass the second round, we will have an in-person interview regarding cultural fit (final round).If you pass the final round, you will undergo a 2-month probation before becoming a full member.
If you’re available to start work right away, it would be highly beneficial.
Once again, thank you for considering Beincom for your career aspirations. We eagerly anticipate the possibility of working together and achieving success!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1 Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận Đông, quận 7

