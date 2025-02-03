Tuyển Business Analyst Evida Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu

Tuyển Business Analyst Evida Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu

Evida Co. Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Evida Co. Ltd.

Business Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Evida Co. Ltd.

Mức lương
6 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 6 - 13 Triệu

At EBOOST, business analysis is about understanding our customer’s and company’s needs and identify solutions to business problems. A big part of that is done by gathering and analysing data, researching business processes, and making recommendations to the team. If you are a person who loves the rewarding challenge of crunching numbers and derive insightful business decisions out it – and supporting to drive revenue, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities of this role
• Identify business issues: Understand needs and identify business problems.
• Gather and analyse data: Collect data about market, customers and operations.
• Propose solutions: Propose data-driven solutions to business problems.
• Make recommendations: Make reports with recommendations to team & management.
• Analyse impact: Analyse the potential impact of recommendations.
• Report and monitor: Create insightful dashboards and analytical charts to solve business issues, regularly report specific set performance indicators and derive recommendations.
• Manage data: Handle and regularly clean data.
• Bridge the gap: Act as an intermediary between management, digital teams, sales and marketing.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Evida Co. Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Must have own phone, laptop and motorbike/car for work

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Evida Co. Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Evida Co. Ltd.

Evida Co. Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Distric 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-6tr-13tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job294094
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN QUỐC TẾ SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN QUỐC TẾ SÀI GÒN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst BASE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu BASE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Unit Corp
800 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS
1 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CELLPHONES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 1 USD CELLPHONES
1 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst TECH TOWN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TECH TOWN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BSTAR SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BSTAR SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Nichietsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nichietsu
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Tin học Lạc Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Tin học Lạc Việt
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV AUSTRAX TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV AUSTRAX TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst TECH TOWN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu TECH TOWN
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD FPT Software
1 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Nichietsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Nichietsu
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm