Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 56 Yên Thế, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Performing system analyses on software programs, applications, and web services.

• Determining system efficiency and functionality by liaising with internal departments and end-users.

• Reporting to Management and obtaining approval for system development projects.

• Efficiently integrating new systems, programs, and applications with business operations and

services.

• Analyzing and improving the performance of web-based customer portals and support services.

• Ensuring end-user proficiency with new systems, programs, and applications across departments.

• Monitoring product licenses and ensuring compliance with IT industry regulations.

• Implementing new advancements in the field of system and enterprise architecture.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 6 years’ experience working as a BA.

• Global mindset and ability to think across cultures, functions, and scenarios.

• Ability to work well under pressure and independently.

• Ability to drive multi projects.

• Possess great interest and ability to learn new technologies.

• Demonstrates basic knowledge of Data Architecture of system and basic SQL.

• Understanding of applications interfaces between life system and other corporate systems.

• Good skills in writing documents.

• Analytical and structured work method.

• Attention to details.

• Good teamwork working.

• Ability to communicate effectively in English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary package (Base salary and performance bonuses)

• Social, Health and others Insurance are based on Labor Law and Health insurance HDI.

• 15 days of annual leave, 3 remote work days per month.

• Probation period salary is 100% of the official salary.

• Comprehensive health and accident insurance.

• Provision of work equipment (Macbook/ Laptop, mouse, monitor, etc.).

• A creative and modern working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS

