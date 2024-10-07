Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

• Understanding and documenting business processes and workflows and their relationships to current and future software solutions. • Partnering with business users to fully surface their requirements (finance, insurance, banking, enterprise domain), conducting interviews with key project stakeholders and document and presenting the results. • Completing research and providing analysis as needed to support Management in decision making • Help manage expectations of users and management, consulting users in translate their expectation into software requirements. Analyzing the impact of change requests. • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports. • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users. • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects. • Assist Technology Solutions teams in documenting scope, defining gaps and updating implementation estimates. • Work with PM, Technical leads and other technical roles to design optimal solution. • Design application mock-up / wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting tools.

business processes

Partnering with business users

finance, insurance, banking, enterprise domain

research

analysis

manage expectations of users and management

Gathering critical information

documenting scope, defining gaps

application mock-up / wireframe

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 4+ years - work experience in systems or quantitative analysis and business solutions development. • Knowledge of the life insurance, finance - banking industry. • Analytical, organized with excellent written and verbal communication skills. • Proven application of analytical skills and solution focused mindset. • Knowledge of Business Process Modeling using decision tables/trees and data flows, etc. • Basic understanding of technology system interfaces and data integration. • Work experience or an education in programming and also knowledge in database. • Proven analytical abilities. • Practical experience generating process documentation and reports. • Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights. • Microsoft software experience (i.e., Excel, Word, Access and Project). • Familiarity with project management methods (Agile, Waterfall, etc.).

+ years - work experience

business solutions development

life insurance, finance - banking industry.

excellent written and verbal communication

Proven application of analytical skills

Business Process Modeling

knowledge in database

generating process documentation and reports

Excellent communicator

Agile, Waterfall,

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday; 12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law; 13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company; UNIT-Care health care insurance by level; Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability; Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities; Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad; Work on the latest technology platform; Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities

Competitive salary and benefits

Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;

12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year

Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;

13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;

UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;

Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;

Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;

Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;

Work on the latest technology platform;

Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin