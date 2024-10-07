Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Unit Corp
- Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD
• Understanding and documenting business processes and workflows and their relationships to current and future software solutions.
• Partnering with business users to fully surface their requirements (finance, insurance, banking, enterprise domain), conducting interviews with key project stakeholders and document and presenting the results.
• Completing research and providing analysis as needed to support Management in decision making
• Help manage expectations of users and management, consulting users in translate their expectation into software requirements. Analyzing the impact of change requests.
• Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
• Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.
• Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
• Assist Technology Solutions teams in documenting scope, defining gaps and updating implementation estimates.
• Work with PM, Technical leads and other technical roles to design optimal solution.
• Design application mock-up / wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting tools.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
+ years - work experience
business solutions development
life insurance, finance - banking industry.
excellent written and verbal communication
Proven application of analytical skills
Business Process Modeling
knowledge in database
generating process documentation and reports
Excellent communicator
Agile, Waterfall,
Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits
Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;
12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year
Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;
13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;
UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;
Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;
Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;
Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;
Work on the latest technology platform;
Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
