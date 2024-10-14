Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: F - Town 3, 3 Võ Chí Công, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, TP. Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Job Brief • We are looking for Senior Business Analyst/ Product Owner to join our software team developing advanced software components for Banking Enterprise Clients. By joining with us, you will be part of a high performance and enthusiastic software development team in a pleasant work environment.

Responsibilities • Taking the Business Analyst or Product Owner role in a project to liaise among stakeholders in order to elicit, analyze, communicate, and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies, and information systems. Perform internal UAT prior to the delivery of the solution • Coordinating the BA team members in the project to achieve the project goal • Supporting the Project Manager with project planning and estimating, status reporting, employee mentoring, performance management, development process, and contribution to strategic direction • Performing the organizational tasks including: mentoring & coaching less senior BAs, providing training, supporting project biding, interviewing new BAs

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Fluent in English and have more than 3 years of experience working as a BA or product owner in the software development field.

• Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field

• Extensive experience gathering and documenting system functional design for information technology projects

• Extensive experience developing, maintaining, and delivering end-user training

• Extensive experience coordinating and deploying technical products to end users

• Extensive Experience developing and implementing cross-organizational business process flows

• Experience with UML tools for the creation of use cases and analysis documentation

• Working knowledge of Business Process Languages (BPEL) methodologies that allow for configuration of package software

• Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows tools including VISIO

• Ability to manage time effectively, to meet schedules and deadlines, to work under time pressure, and to pay close attention to detail

• Hard-working, responsible, strong interpersonal and communication skills.

• Ability to work independently and work well with a team under high pressure.

• Eager to learn new things.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

• Salary review: 1 time per year

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

