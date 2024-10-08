Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH ZMP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 5th floor, TTC Building, 253 Hoang Van Thu, ward 2, Tân Bình

● Gather and organize information from the Engineer department in a clear and understandable way to work with clients.

● Have the ability to explain clearly above documents in business Japanese to clients during the meeting.

● Understand ROBO-HI in its globality and ROBO-HI strong points to prepare promotion documents to share with potential clients.

● Use above documents to promote ROBO-HI during business meetings with potential clients.

● Manage the resources, internal to-do list, development schedule and document release schedule.

● Negotiate with clients about development contents and schedule.

● Discuss and lead internal discussions.

● Graduated from universities majoring in Computer Science or related fields, or majoring in Japanese language

● Proficiency in Japanese language - N2/N1 (at business level)

● At least 03 years experience as Project Manager or Bridge Engineer (BrSE) or Assistant Manager in IT fields

● Good at making presentation slides/documents

● Good at logic, explanation

● Have technical understanding of cloud and robot

● Good graphic design sense (nice to have)

● Experience as Comtor, BrSE, PM (starting from System Engineer)

● Experience in studying and working in Japan

● Top market salary & 13th month salary

● Premium health insurance

● A human-centered product company

● Salary review: once a year

