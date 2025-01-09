Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
• Ensure that all projects are developed to meet product, cost, and quality objectives, and meet calendar timelines.
• Ensure that all creative concepts and designs are executed with the highest level of innovation possible.
• Provide imaginative insights to enhance the product. Create workable solutions to design challenges that maintain the creative design theme and intent.
• Ensure the smooth communication/follow up with Headquater Designers and Project Managers.
• Ensure a smooth development process/interdepartmental communication to achieve the shipment on time in the production.
• Communication with LA designers/Project Managers.
• Communication with China R&D team and internal departments in Skechers Vietnam office.
• Develop and maintain good product quality and meet Skechers R&D timeline/objectives.
• Provide a reasonable pre-cost to LA designer/Project Managers and follow up with price options and costing samples (transition point: Salesman stage=>R&D developer need to get Costing department to involve in the pricing process).
• Follow up the projects from the Design concept to CFM sample (transition point: Teardown meeting=> R&D developer need to handover all the information to Commercialization team for proceeding Basic Fit).

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2/434 Khu phố Bình Đáng, Phường Bình Hòa, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

