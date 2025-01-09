Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
• Ensure that all projects are developed to meet product, cost, and quality objectives, and meet calendar timelines.
• Ensure that all creative concepts and designs are executed with the highest level of innovation possible.
• Provide imaginative insights to enhance the product. Create workable solutions to design challenges that maintain the creative design theme and intent.
• Ensure the smooth communication/follow up with Headquater Designers and Project Managers.
• Ensure a smooth development process/interdepartmental communication to achieve the shipment on time in the production.
• Communication with LA designers/Project Managers.
• Communication with China R&D team and internal departments in Skechers Vietnam office.
• Develop and maintain good product quality and meet Skechers R&D timeline/objectives.
• Provide a reasonable pre-cost to LA designer/Project Managers and follow up with price options and costing samples (transition point: Salesman stage=>R&D developer need to get Costing department to involve in the pricing process).
• Follow up the projects from the Design concept to CFM sample (transition point: Teardown meeting=> R&D developer need to handover all the information to Commercialization team for proceeding Basic Fit).
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM
