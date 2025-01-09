Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH SKECHERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

• Ensure that all projects are developed to meet product, cost, and quality objectives, and meet calendar timelines.

• Ensure that all creative concepts and designs are executed with the highest level of innovation possible.

• Provide imaginative insights to enhance the product. Create workable solutions to design challenges that maintain the creative design theme and intent.

• Ensure the smooth communication/follow up with Headquater Designers and Project Managers.

• Ensure a smooth development process/interdepartmental communication to achieve the shipment on time in the production.

• Communication with LA designers/Project Managers.

• Communication with China R&D team and internal departments in Skechers Vietnam office.

• Develop and maintain good product quality and meet Skechers R&D timeline/objectives.

• Provide a reasonable pre-cost to LA designer/Project Managers and follow up with price options and costing samples (transition point: Salesman stage=>R&D developer need to get Costing department to involve in the pricing process).

• Follow up the projects from the Design concept to CFM sample (transition point: Teardown meeting=> R&D developer need to handover all the information to Commercialization team for proceeding Basic Fit).