Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - Nexle Building, 223B Trường Chinh, An Khê, Thanh Khê, Đà Nẵng, Quận Thanh Khê

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu

Review business requirements working with team members

Perform a technical analysis of requirements

Create test case / test plan

Execute test case

Write report for what have done

Active participation in customer/partner design meetings and general engagements

Ensure on time, on budget, and the quality of the product.

Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

B.S. or equivalent

Fluent in English

3+ years experienced working in IT company as a manual Tester

2+ year experienced working with Automation test usingROBOT FRAMEWORK

Havestrong knowledge of Python

Nice to have:

1+ year experienced working as an automation tester using Specflow / Selenium

Be creative and good at user experiences

A creative mind which can work alongside a very drunk design and creative team

Highly organised driven individual with skills in an agency environment

Excellent communication skills

A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work

Good teamwork and reliability

Drive and enthusiasm with the ability to manage and co-ordinate multiple projects

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here

OPPORTUNITIES

Chance to work with people across continents U.S, Australia, United Kingdom.

Chance to work overseas based on the request from clients.

Chance to improve English skill since the main communication is English during working hours.

Chance to improve the technical skills during working with clients on new technologies.

Be encouraged and rewarded with attractive remuneration for initiating the ideas that bring the innovation.

TRAINING

English training benefits for team leaders and key members.

Technical and soft skill training.

Training budget for key members, Team Leaders and PMs.

BENEFITS

Social Insurance paid by company.

Special health care insurance:

- Personal accident: 210,000,000/occurrence and no limited occurrences

- Health insurance: 63,000,000/disability and no limited disabilities

Family special healthcare insurance for 5-year Employees, TA, PM.

13rd month salary as permanent bonus.

12 annual leaves/year. 2 more annual leaves will be added for every 4 continuous working years.

Other bonuses depend on the performance and contributions to the project/company.

Annual Company trip, Managers outing trip.

Birthday gift, wedding gift, sick-leave caring gift, Funeral caring and sharing.

Annual Health Check Program

SALARY ADJUSTMENT

Yearly Performance Appraisal: The percentage of salary adjustment is 10%-24% depending on the individual’s performance within a specific period.

Adhoc salary review and promotion are performed during the year.

WORKING ENVIRONMENT

Provide laptop or macbook for working and can take home.

Professional working space in office building: Coffee & tea are served every day, Microwave oven and refrigerator serving lunch in the office.

TEAM BUILDING ACTIVITIES

Having monthly happy hour either in the office or outside.

Sport clubs: Football, Badminton.

Working hour: From Monday to Friday

Morning: 8:30AM - 12:00PM

Afternoon: 1:00PM-5:30PM

Company address:3rd Floor GMG Building, 539-545 Ly Thuong Kiet St., Ward 8, Tan Binh Dist., Ho Chi Minh.

Company address:

Branch:Nexle Building, 223B Truong Chinh, An Khe Ward, Thanh Khe Dist., Da Nang

Branch:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin