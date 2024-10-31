Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh

Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương
Đến 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Nexle Building, 223B Trường Chinh, An Khê, Thanh Khê, Đà Nẵng, Quận Thanh Khê

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu

Review business requirements working with team members
Perform a technical analysis of requirements
Create test case / test plan
Execute test case
Write report for what have done
Active participation in customer/partner design meetings and general engagements
Ensure on time, on budget, and the quality of the product.

Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
B.S. or equivalent
Fluent in English
3+ years experienced working in IT company as a manual Tester
2+ year experienced working with Automation test usingROBOT FRAMEWORK
Havestrong knowledge of Python
Nice to have:
1+ year experienced working as an automation tester using Specflow / Selenium
Be creative and good at user experiences
A creative mind which can work alongside a very drunk design and creative team
Highly organised driven individual with skills in an agency environment
Excellent communication skills
A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work
Good teamwork and reliability
Drive and enthusiasm with the ability to manage and co-ordinate multiple projects

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here
OPPORTUNITIES
Chance to work with people across continents U.S, Australia, United Kingdom.
Chance to work overseas based on the request from clients.
Chance to improve English skill since the main communication is English during working hours.
Chance to improve the technical skills during working with clients on new technologies.
Be encouraged and rewarded with attractive remuneration for initiating the ideas that bring the innovation.
TRAINING
English training benefits for team leaders and key members.
Technical and soft skill training.
Training budget for key members, Team Leaders and PMs.
BENEFITS
Social Insurance paid by company.
Special health care insurance:
- Personal accident: 210,000,000/occurrence and no limited occurrences
- Health insurance: 63,000,000/disability and no limited disabilities
Family special healthcare insurance for 5-year Employees, TA, PM.
13rd month salary as permanent bonus.
12 annual leaves/year. 2 more annual leaves will be added for every 4 continuous working years.
Other bonuses depend on the performance and contributions to the project/company.
Annual Company trip, Managers outing trip.
Birthday gift, wedding gift, sick-leave caring gift, Funeral caring and sharing.
Annual Health Check Program
SALARY ADJUSTMENT
Yearly Performance Appraisal: The percentage of salary adjustment is 10%-24% depending on the individual’s performance within a specific period.
Adhoc salary review and promotion are performed during the year.
WORKING ENVIRONMENT
Provide laptop or macbook for working and can take home.
Professional working space in office building: Coffee & tea are served every day, Microwave oven and refrigerator serving lunch in the office.
TEAM BUILDING ACTIVITIES
Having monthly happy hour either in the office or outside.
Sport clubs: Football, Badminton.
Working hour: From Monday to Friday
Morning: 8:30AM - 12:00PM
Afternoon: 1:00PM-5:30PM
Company address:3rd Floor GMG Building, 539-545 Ly Thuong Kiet St., Ward 8, Tan Binh Dist., Ho Chi Minh.
Company address:
Branch:Nexle Building, 223B Truong Chinh, An Khe Ward, Thanh Khe Dist., Da Nang
Branch:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh

Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 539-545, Lý Thường Kiệt, P8, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-quan-ly-chat-luong-qa-thu-nhap-den-30-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job263009
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xây dựng môi trường Hi-Tech
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Xây dựng môi trường Hi-Tech làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xây dựng môi trường Hi-Tech
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Nam Định Ninh Bình Còn 92 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 231 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm