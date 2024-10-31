Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh
Mức lương
Đến 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đà Nẵng:
- Nexle Building, 223B Trường Chinh, An Khê, Thanh Khê, Đà Nẵng, Quận Thanh Khê
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu
Review business requirements working with team members
Perform a technical analysis of requirements
Create test case / test plan
Execute test case
Write report for what have done
Active participation in customer/partner design meetings and general engagements
Ensure on time, on budget, and the quality of the product.
Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must have:
B.S. or equivalent
Fluent in English
3+ years experienced working in IT company as a manual Tester
2+ year experienced working with Automation test usingROBOT FRAMEWORK
Havestrong knowledge of Python
Nice to have:
1+ year experienced working as an automation tester using Specflow / Selenium
Be creative and good at user experiences
A creative mind which can work alongside a very drunk design and creative team
Highly organised driven individual with skills in an agency environment
Excellent communication skills
A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work
Good teamwork and reliability
Drive and enthusiasm with the ability to manage and co-ordinate multiple projects
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Why You'll Love Working Here
OPPORTUNITIES
Chance to work with people across continents U.S, Australia, United Kingdom.
Chance to work overseas based on the request from clients.
Chance to improve English skill since the main communication is English during working hours.
Chance to improve the technical skills during working with clients on new technologies.
Be encouraged and rewarded with attractive remuneration for initiating the ideas that bring the innovation.
TRAINING
English training benefits for team leaders and key members.
Technical and soft skill training.
Training budget for key members, Team Leaders and PMs.
BENEFITS
Social Insurance paid by company.
Special health care insurance:
- Personal accident: 210,000,000/occurrence and no limited occurrences
- Health insurance: 63,000,000/disability and no limited disabilities
Family special healthcare insurance for 5-year Employees, TA, PM.
13rd month salary as permanent bonus.
12 annual leaves/year. 2 more annual leaves will be added for every 4 continuous working years.
Other bonuses depend on the performance and contributions to the project/company.
Annual Company trip, Managers outing trip.
Birthday gift, wedding gift, sick-leave caring gift, Funeral caring and sharing.
Annual Health Check Program
SALARY ADJUSTMENT
Yearly Performance Appraisal: The percentage of salary adjustment is 10%-24% depending on the individual’s performance within a specific period.
Adhoc salary review and promotion are performed during the year.
WORKING ENVIRONMENT
Provide laptop or macbook for working and can take home.
Professional working space in office building: Coffee & tea are served every day, Microwave oven and refrigerator serving lunch in the office.
TEAM BUILDING ACTIVITIES
Having monthly happy hour either in the office or outside.
Sport clubs: Football, Badminton.
Working hour: From Monday to Friday
Morning: 8:30AM - 12:00PM
Afternoon: 1:00PM-5:30PM
Company address:3rd Floor GMG Building, 539-545 Ly Thuong Kiet St., Ward 8, Tan Binh Dist., Ho Chi Minh.
Company address:
Branch:Nexle Building, 223B Truong Chinh, An Khe Ward, Thanh Khe Dist., Da Nang
Branch:
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nexle - Hồ Chí Minh
