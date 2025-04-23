Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Saigon Pearl, Phường 22, Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)
WHAT YOU WILL DO ?
- Write, execute, and maintain manual and automated test cases for web, mobile, and POS applications.
- Collaborate daily with developers, BAs, and Product Managers to clarify requirements and deliver high-quality releases.
- Track and report bugs with clear documentation, including steps to reproduce, expected vs actual results, and test environment info.
- Participate in daily stand-ups and sprint planning to provide QA insights.
- Verify bug fixes and conduct regression testing before releases.
- Proactively propose and implement process improvements to streamline QA activities.
- Help with UAT coordination, product training support, and incident replication.
- Maintain internal documentation related to test strategies, user flows, and test plans.
- Collaborate with our regional support teams in Vietnam, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Cambodia for real-world feedback and issue triaging.
------------------------------
JOIN US, LET’S SEE WHAT WE CAN OFFER
Competitive salary & allowances
13th month salary
12 day annual leave days
24/7 accident insurance
Internal discount (~50%) for brands of Pizza 4P‘s, Ippudo, About Life Coffee, etc
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
2+ years working in QA/QC roles, ideally in a product or tech team.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum processes.
Experience testing across mobile (iOS/Android) and web platforms.
Able to write clear, structured test cases and bug reports.
Comfortable using tools like Jira, Notion, TestRail/Zephyr, Postman.
Basic knowledge of API testing and SQL.
Good communication skills and a team-first mindset.
Detail-oriented and patient – a true quality champion.
2. Nice to Have
Hands-on experience with automation testing tools like Selenium, Cypress, or Appium.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines for test automation.
Knowledge of POS systems or tech in the F&B/retail industry.
3. Preferred Traits
Growth mindset – open to learning and adapting in a fast-paced environment.
Passion for customer service, hospitality, or food tech is a big plus.
Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply – we value diversity and recognize that empathy, patience, and thoroughness bring strength to our QA culture.
Quyền Lợi
