Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc: Saigon Pearl, Phường 22, Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

WHAT YOU WILL DO ?

- Write, execute, and maintain manual and automated test cases for web, mobile, and POS applications.

- Collaborate daily with developers, BAs, and Product Managers to clarify requirements and deliver high-quality releases.

- Track and report bugs with clear documentation, including steps to reproduce, expected vs actual results, and test environment info.

- Participate in daily stand-ups and sprint planning to provide QA insights.

- Verify bug fixes and conduct regression testing before releases.

- Proactively propose and implement process improvements to streamline QA activities.

- Help with UAT coordination, product training support, and incident replication.

- Maintain internal documentation related to test strategies, user flows, and test plans.

- Collaborate with our regional support teams in Vietnam, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Cambodia for real-world feedback and issue triaging.

JOIN US, LET’S SEE WHAT WE CAN OFFER

Competitive salary & allowances

13th month salary

12 day annual leave days

24/7 accident insurance

Internal discount (~50%) for brands of Pizza 4P‘s, Ippudo, About Life Coffee, etc

1. Must-Have Skills & Experience

2+ years working in QA/QC roles, ideally in a product or tech team.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum processes.

Experience testing across mobile (iOS/Android) and web platforms.

Able to write clear, structured test cases and bug reports.

Comfortable using tools like Jira, Notion, TestRail/Zephyr, Postman.

Basic knowledge of API testing and SQL.

Good communication skills and a team-first mindset.

Detail-oriented and patient – a true quality champion.

2. Nice to Have

Hands-on experience with automation testing tools like Selenium, Cypress, or Appium.

Experience with CI/CD pipelines for test automation.

Knowledge of POS systems or tech in the F&B/retail industry.

3. Preferred Traits

Growth mindset – open to learning and adapting in a fast-paced environment.

Passion for customer service, hospitality, or food tech is a big plus.

Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply – we value diversity and recognize that empathy, patience, and thoroughness bring strength to our QA culture.

