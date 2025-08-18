Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 02 Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Technical Strategy & Solution Architecture

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience as a Technical Lead / Web & App Solution Architect / Full-Stack Developer, ideally within an agency or healthcare/medtech environment.

Deep understanding of both website architecture and mobile application development lifecycle.

Strong knowledge of mobile platforms: iOS and Android, including App Store / Google Play requirements, version control, and deployment.

Hands-on experience with cross-platform mobile frameworks (e.g., React Native, Flutter) and native platforms (Swift, Kotlin) is a major plus.

Familiarity with regulated digital environments (e.g., FDA, GDPR, ASX), multilingual/multi-region deployments.

Previous experience receiving and maintaining external vendor-built mobile/web platforms.

Strong English skills (both written and spoken) are required.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Team building and interesting internal activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.