Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đà Nẵng: 02 Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Technical Strategy & Solution Architecture
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years of experience as a Technical Lead / Web & App Solution Architect / Full-Stack Developer, ideally within an agency or healthcare/medtech environment.
Deep understanding of both website architecture and mobile application development lifecycle.
Strong knowledge of mobile platforms: iOS and Android, including App Store / Google Play requirements, version control, and deployment.
Hands-on experience with cross-platform mobile frameworks (e.g., React Native, Flutter) and native platforms (Swift, Kotlin) is a major plus.
Familiarity with regulated digital environments (e.g., FDA, GDPR, ASX), multilingual/multi-region deployments.
Previous experience receiving and maintaining external vendor-built mobile/web platforms.
Strong English skills (both written and spoken) are required.
Deep understanding of both website architecture and mobile application development lifecycle.
Strong knowledge of mobile platforms: iOS and Android, including App Store / Google Play requirements, version control, and deployment.
Hands-on experience with cross-platform mobile frameworks (e.g., React Native, Flutter) and native platforms (Swift, Kotlin) is a major plus.
Familiarity with regulated digital environments (e.g., FDA, GDPR, ASX), multilingual/multi-region deployments.
Previous experience receiving and maintaining external vendor-built mobile/web platforms.
Strong English skills (both written and spoken) are required.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Team building and interesting internal activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI