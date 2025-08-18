Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

Technical Leader

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: 02 Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Technical Strategy & Solution Architecture

3+ years of experience as a Technical Lead / Web & App Solution Architect / Full-Stack Developer, ideally within an agency or healthcare/medtech environment.
Deep understanding of both website architecture and mobile application development lifecycle.
Strong knowledge of mobile platforms: iOS and Android, including App Store / Google Play requirements, version control, and deployment.
Hands-on experience with cross-platform mobile frameworks (e.g., React Native, Flutter) and native platforms (Swift, Kotlin) is a major plus.
Familiarity with regulated digital environments (e.g., FDA, GDPR, ASX), multilingual/multi-region deployments.
Previous experience receiving and maintaining external vendor-built mobile/web platforms.
Strong English skills (both written and spoken) are required.

Team building and interesting internal activities

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 02 Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng

