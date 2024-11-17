Tuyển Content Marketing Edtronaut làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Edtronaut
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/12/2024
Edtronaut

Content Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Marketing Tại Edtronaut

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 85/18 Phạm Viết Chánh, Phường 19, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT US
We are an AI-enabled platform that empowers adaptive and personalized teaching and learning experience.
Our vision is to create a universe where everyone has the opportunity to unlock their full potential through an exciting journey of lifelong learning.
With the mission to transform upskilling and reskilling for individuals and organizations into an exciting discovery, where the experience is personalized for every learner and educator to thrive in the ever-changing landscape of the learning universe, we empower individuals and educators to adapt, evolve, and thrive in a dynamic world, fostering a vibrant community where learning ignites curiosity and fuels success.
SCOPE OF WORK
A. Content Marketing and Social Media
Content Creation and Social Media Management: Develop and manage content for our brand’s social media channels, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Craft posts, articles, videos, and multimedia content that drive engagement and reflect our brand values.
Content Creation and Social Media Management:
Video Editing and Multimedia Content: Create and edit engaging video content for social media, course materials, and marketing campaigns. Video editing skills are essential for this role, as video content plays a significant role in our strategy.
Video Editing and Multimedia Content:
Channel Management: Manage Edtronaut's social media channels (Tiktok, FBFP, FB Groups, YT, LinkedIn, etc.) to drive followers acquisition and engagement.
Channel Management:
Content Strategy and Planning: Define and develop content strategies and calendars to drive user acquisition and engagement, ensuring alignment with Edtronaut’s brand voice and goals.
Content Strategy and Planning:
Analytics and Performance Reporting: Design and analyze performance reports for social communications, providing data-driven insights and recommendations for content improvement and user growth.
Analytics and Performance Reporting:
B. [Education Content] Course Development and Education Support
Support Course Content Development: Collaborate with educators and subject matter experts to develop high-quality courses and learning materials. Assist in creating educational videos, infographics, and other engaging learning content.
Support Course Content Development:
Educator / Mentor Support: Help source, onboard, and support educators on the platform, ensuring they have the resources and tools needed to deliver engaging learning experiences and faciliate content development with them if needed.
Educator / Mentor Support:
C. Cross-Functional Collaboration and Others
Team Collaboration: Participate in cross-functional projects aligned with the founding team’s objectives, contributing to Edtronaut’s growth and mission.
Team Collaboration:
Engage in additional tasks and assignments that support overall marketing and content objectives.
Join our team at Edtronaut and be part of the journey to transform education with AI and technology. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the way individuals learn and grow. Apply now and unlock your full potential!

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR:
Are you a creative communicator with a flair for video editing? We’re seeking a motivated intern who is excited about EdTech and driven to make an impact through content marketing. Ideal candidates will thrive in a startup environment and possess the following qualities:
Content Creation Skills: Experience in creating different content formats (text, images, and potentially video)
Content Creation Skills:
Video Editing Skills (Highly Desirable): Proficient & Effective in video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or similar tools is essential. Knowledge of basic design tools is a plus.
Video Editing Skills
Social Media Savvy: Understanding of social media platforms and best practices for content creation and engagement.
Social Media Savvy:
Adaptable and Resourceful: Working at a startup requires flexibility, resourcefulness, and the ability to handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced setting. You should be comfortable wearing many hats and adjusting to evolving priorities.
Adaptable and Resourceful:
Excellent Writing and Communication Skills: Strong command of grammar, style, and storytelling, with the ability to create engaging and informative content.
Excellent Writing and Communication Skills:
Good Critical Thinking Abilities: Problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze data and derive insights.
Good Critical Thinking Abilities:
Self-Driven with a Growth Mindset: Eager to learn, grow, and stay current with the latest in EdTech and AI.
Self-Driven with a Growth Mindset:
Availability: Able to commit to at least 4 days a week for a 6-month internship.
Availability
4 days a week
6-month internship.

Tại Edtronaut Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHY US: with the assignment / the Internship program tailored for each member's development:
WHY US:
Skill Development: Build expertise in content strategy, social media management, video editing, and course content creation.
Skill Development:
Develop Critical Thinking abilities
Critical Thinking
Sharpen Communications and Presentation skill
Communications and Presentation
Gain Tech Startup Experience: Gain firsthand insights into the dynamic world of a tech startup with a focus on AI and EdTech.
Tech Startup Experience
Mentorship and Growth: Receive guidance and mentorship from world class professionals.
Mentorship and Growth:
Working with a youthful and fun team, mostly Gen Z, the founding team with solid experience and proven record globally and in VN including Consumer (Unilever, Nestle, Danone, etc.) and Tech (Lazada SEA, Indeed, Zendesk, Honestbee, etc.) and B2B
Food and commute allowances (for on-site working), along with endorsements for your internship once finish the internship (after 3 - 6 months).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Edtronaut

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Edtronaut

Edtronaut

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 12/20D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

