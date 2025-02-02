Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
1,200 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Zen Plaza – 54 Nguyen Trai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Dist 1, HCMC.

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD

• Planning, identify, surveying, evaluating, and proposing potential areas for expansion
• Analyze the business reports regularly, understand the challenges of the business with regards to company’s direction, and prescribe countermeasures and propose improvement points to management
• Negotiate rental and tenancy terms for the company
• Attend store opening activities, mall related corporate events, activities and appointments.
• Analyze and advise legal risk in the lease/tenancy agreement and prescribe countermeasures
• Build mature relationships with landlords, developers, landowners, investors, bankers, and negotiate equally as a key representative of company
• Liaise with internal and external parties to ensure store opening as per schedule
• Handling all relevant issue to ensure the success of store opening
• Lead the Business Expansion team to achieve the KPI/expected store expansion number set
• Ensure all the internal and external SOP and policies are observed
• Build strong relationship with the local council and custom officers if necessary and understand the government rules and regulations to ensure the company always comply

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENT:

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 1006, tầng 10, Zen Plaza số 54-56 Nguyễn Trãi, Quận 1, Hồ Chí minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-1-200-1-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job299255
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 285 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 285 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG PHÚ CƯỜNG SOLUTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG PHÚ CƯỜNG SOLUTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sài Gòn Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sài Gòn Group
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV WE IMPACT MARKETING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV WE IMPACT MARKETING
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASOFT
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm
10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NÔNG NGHIỆP KAGRI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NÔNG NGHIỆP KAGRI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Gama làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Gama
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing THE CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SYSTEM - CISS (HỆ THỐNG TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận THE CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SYSTEM - CISS (HỆ THỐNG TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ CANADA)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam
300 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Và Địa Ốc Đất Xanh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Và Địa Ốc Đất Xanh Miền Bắc
14 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SG STAR LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SG STAR LAND
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Phát triển giáo dục Antoree làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phát triển giáo dục Antoree
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Hòa Phát Trading International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 50 USD Hòa Phát Trading International
600 - 50 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 USD Navigos Search
14 - 17 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần JobsGO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần JobsGO
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV XNK PHÂN BÓN MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV XNK PHÂN BÓN MIỀN NAM
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC ONK12 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC ONK12
3 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Schenker Vietnam CO., Ltd.,ho Chi Minh City (Vn6000) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Schenker Vietnam CO., Ltd.,ho Chi Minh City (Vn6000)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG VŨ LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG VŨ LONG
6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm