Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

• Planning, identify, surveying, evaluating, and proposing potential areas for expansion

• Analyze the business reports regularly, understand the challenges of the business with regards to company’s direction, and prescribe countermeasures and propose improvement points to management

• Negotiate rental and tenancy terms for the company

• Attend store opening activities, mall related corporate events, activities and appointments.

• Analyze and advise legal risk in the lease/tenancy agreement and prescribe countermeasures

• Build mature relationships with landlords, developers, landowners, investors, bankers, and negotiate equally as a key representative of company

• Liaise with internal and external parties to ensure store opening as per schedule

• Handling all relevant issue to ensure the success of store opening

• Lead the Business Expansion team to achieve the KPI/expected store expansion number set

• Ensure all the internal and external SOP and policies are observed

• Build strong relationship with the local council and custom officers if necessary and understand the government rules and regulations to ensure the company always comply