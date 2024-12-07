Tuyển Digital Marketing VPĐD Doo Holding Group Limited Tại Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu

Job Description:

As a Performance Marketing Executive, you will be responsible for developing, managing, and optimizing digital marketing campaigns. Your expertise in WordPress and performance marketing will be key to creating high-converting landing pages, analyzing data, and implementing solutions that drive measurable business growth. Knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and additional programming languages is an advantage, enhancing your ability to troubleshoot, customize, and optimize the marketing tech stack.

Key Responsibilities:

- Plan, execute, and optimize PPC and media ad campaigns across platforms, including Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and other digital media channels.

- Utilize WordPress to create and maintain high-performance landing pages aligned with marketing objectives.

- Collaborate with content, design, and product teams to build compelling web pages and user flows that maximize conversions.

- Monitor and analyze campaign performance metrics, generating insights and data-driven optimizations to improve ROI.

- Set up tracking through tools like Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, and platform-specific pixels for effective conversion tracking.

- Conduct A/B and multivariate testing to enhance ad performance and user engagement.

- Regularly report on key performance metrics (e.g., CTR, CPA, CPC) and provide actionable insights to stakeholders.

- Stay informed on digital marketing trends, industry best practices, and emerging ad technologies.

Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

- Bachelor's degree in marketing, Web Development, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

- Proven experience in digital marketing and ad management with a strong portfolio of successful campaigns.

- Advanced skills in WordPress, including building and customizing landing pages for marketing campaigns.

- Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript; experience with other programming languages is a plus.

- Strong analytical skills with experience in Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, and other tracking tools.

- Experience with A/B testing and data analysis to drive optimizations.

- Ability to manage multiple campaigns and projects in a fast-paced environment.

- Excellent communication skills and team collaboration.

- Fluent in English

Preferred Skills (Advantage):

- Knowledge of SEO and content marketing strategies.

- Familiarity with additional marketing automation tools (HubSpot, Marketo).

- UX/UI design knowledge to enhance user engagement.

- Google Ads, Facebook Blueprint, or other digital marketing certifications.

Tại VPĐD Doo Holding Group Limited Tại Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Máy tính xách tay

Mobile Phones, Laptops Provided

Hoạt động nhóm

Festive Seasons and Birthday Celebration

Căn-tin

Free Flow Snacks & Drinks

