Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

- Monitor the pattern making if comments are being applied

- Check consumption if all materials and comments were applied before issuing in sample room

- Check materials needed for the sample and inform to sample room receiver to prepare

- For out of stock materials, ask sourcing MD to request sample materials

- Arrange pattern, materials and sample request for out sourcing process like printing, embroidery, lamination, cut foam, etc…

- Follow the sample making from start to finish. Ensure on time delivery. Any delay, inform senior MD immediately to communicate with buyer

- Any issues encountered related to pattern, consumption, sewing should be address immediately to person concerns to resolve any potential issues during development stage

- Check the sample quality from the sample part to finish. Check if all comments were applied

- Arrange the sample for shipment - (inspection, cleaning)

- Submit the sample to senior MD for final checking and booking of shipment

- \"Related to pattern revision

>>Ensure all original patterns are up to date with stamp (date of revision and sign) - keep record of revision history\"

- \"Related to production

>>Check all duplicated patterns for production - make sure to match them with the original pattern before issuing in production (e.g printing, embo, marking pattern)\"