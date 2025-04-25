Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina
- Long An: V99C+GRV, Hòa Khánh Tây, Đức Hòa, Long An
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
- Monitor the pattern making if comments are being applied
- Check consumption if all materials and comments were applied before issuing in sample room
- Check materials needed for the sample and inform to sample room receiver to prepare
- For out of stock materials, ask sourcing MD to request sample materials
- Arrange pattern, materials and sample request for out sourcing process like printing, embroidery, lamination, cut foam, etc…
- Follow the sample making from start to finish. Ensure on time delivery. Any delay, inform senior MD immediately to communicate with buyer
- Any issues encountered related to pattern, consumption, sewing should be address immediately to person concerns to resolve any potential issues during development stage
- Check the sample quality from the sample part to finish. Check if all comments were applied
- Arrange the sample for shipment - (inspection, cleaning)
- Submit the sample to senior MD for final checking and booking of shipment
- \"Related to pattern revision
>>Ensure all original patterns are up to date with stamp (date of revision and sign) - keep record of revision history\"
- \"Related to production
>>Check all duplicated patterns for production - make sure to match them with the original pattern before issuing in production (e.g printing, embo, marking pattern)\"
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bethel Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI