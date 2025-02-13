Tuyển Digital Marketing Koda Saigon Co., Ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• New products development

– Collaborate with Designers/ R&D team/ Technical team/ Sourcing team to develop OEM/ODM designs. Do analyzing on costing to quote buyer. Following up closely with R&D to make sure sample is done as requested timeline & requirements.

- Keep self-posted to the latest material/ design trends from existing buyers or collecting info from furniture markets. If sample is approved to run to mass production, proceed all the testing procedure required by the respective market/buyer to make sure all is passed before applying to mass production.

• Orders & shipments management

– Receive orders and work with Production department to plan out the processing schedule to meet requested shipment window

- Coordinate between factory & buyer if any issue arises along the order processing

- Arrange third party inspection to get the shipment qualified before shipping out, handle claim/ return/ customer service after shipments.

- Process cross-sale effectively between markets for ODM designs.

• Additional

-Attend exhibition (in Vietnam or overseas)

-Able to prepare and arrange for buyer to visit showroom and factory

-manage ad hoc task when required