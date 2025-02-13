Tuyển Digital Marketing Koda Saigon Co., Ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Koda Saigon Co., Ltd
- Long An: Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• New products development
– Collaborate with Designers/ R&D team/ Technical team/ Sourcing team to develop OEM/ODM designs. Do analyzing on costing to quote buyer. Following up closely with R&D to make sure sample is done as requested timeline & requirements.
- Keep self-posted to the latest material/ design trends from existing buyers or collecting info from furniture markets. If sample is approved to run to mass production, proceed all the testing procedure required by the respective market/buyer to make sure all is passed before applying to mass production.
• Orders & shipments management
– Receive orders and work with Production department to plan out the processing schedule to meet requested shipment window
- Coordinate between factory & buyer if any issue arises along the order processing
- Arrange third party inspection to get the shipment qualified before shipping out, handle claim/ return/ customer service after shipments.
- Process cross-sale effectively between markets for ODM designs.
• Additional
-Attend exhibition (in Vietnam or overseas)
-Able to prepare and arrange for buyer to visit showroom and factory
-manage ad hoc task when required
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
