Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Long An: - Bến Lức - Long An, Huyện Bến Lức

- Management & improvement of company website (homepage)

- Management & operation of company\'s SNS official account

- Preparing advertisement materials.

- Management & analysis of customers and users

- Collecting information on competitors\' marketing-related measures

- Understanding & analysis of market needs and related market environment

- Market visit including survey and/or support for sales staff

- Planning marketing measures based on various information and company policies

- Execution of existing measures and newly planned measures

- Evaluation and analysis of various measures, proposal and execution of improvement measures based on analysis results

- Management of the marketing team\'s budget and personnel, and execution of related tasks

- Proposals for various measures aimed at developing the marketing team

- Execution of other sales-related tasks

* Working time: 8 am - 5 pm Mon - Fri and 1-2 Sat/month

- Age: 25 - 35

- Bachelor\'s degree or higher in marketing or related fields

- At least 1 year of experience leading a marketing-related team or project

- Communicate fluently in English (Intermediate Level)

- Marketing planning and management, Canva design, Content writing

- Strong in digital marketing: advertising, fanpage, YouTube

- Candidates with practical experience in the animal feed industry

- Working at Japanese companies

- Attractive base salary, phone & business trip allowance

- Pay social insurance on total salary

- Accident insurance 24/24 for employees

- Seniority Program

- 14 - 18 days of annual leave/year and birthday leave, summer leave

- 13th month salary + productivity bonus based on business performance

- Gifts on birthday and public holidays

- Provide lunch at the company\'s canteen

- Daily shuttle bus from Ho Chi Minh City to Company\'s office (Long An) and vice versa

- Support laptop for daily working and car for business trip

- External and internal training

