Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/06/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An:

- Bến Lức

- Long An, Huyện Bến Lức

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

- Management & improvement of company website (homepage)
- Management & operation of company\'s SNS official account
- Preparing advertisement materials.
- Management & analysis of customers and users
- Collecting information on competitors\' marketing-related measures
- Understanding & analysis of market needs and related market environment
- Market visit including survey and/or support for sales staff
- Planning marketing measures based on various information and company policies
- Execution of existing measures and newly planned measures
- Evaluation and analysis of various measures, proposal and execution of improvement measures based on analysis results
- Management of the marketing team\'s budget and personnel, and execution of related tasks
- Proposals for various measures aimed at developing the marketing team
- Execution of other sales-related tasks
* Working time: 8 am - 5 pm Mon - Fri and 1-2 Sat/month

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Age: 25 - 35
- Bachelor\'s degree or higher in marketing or related fields
- At least 1 year of experience leading a marketing-related team or project
- Communicate fluently in English (Intermediate Level)
- Marketing planning and management, Canva design, Content writing
- Strong in digital marketing: advertising, fanpage, YouTube
- Candidates with practical experience in the animal feed industry
- Working at Japanese companies

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Attractive base salary, phone & business trip allowance
- Pay social insurance on total salary
- Accident insurance 24/24 for employees
- Seniority Program
- 14 - 18 days of annual leave/year and birthday leave, summer leave
- 13th month salary + productivity bonus based on business performance
- Gifts on birthday and public holidays
- Provide lunch at the company\'s canteen
- Daily shuttle bus from Ho Chi Minh City to Company\'s office (Long An) and vice versa
- Support laptop for daily working and car for business trip
- External and internal training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

