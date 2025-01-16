Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Đức ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 830 - 1,300 USD

Manage and execute (where needed) daily accounting activities; ensure that all activities are aligned with the needs of stakeholders and are compliant with relevant legal requirements.

This includes, but is not limited to:

- Overseeing the correct and timely booking of transactions and collection of underlying documentation.

- Financial reporting (Balance sheet, P&L, Cash planning,...).

- Overseeing the submission of documents to government bodies (tax,...).

- Audits (internal and external, self-induced, government regulated,...).

- Internal consulting regarding cost structures as input to decision making.

- Budgeting, cash planning, and external financing facilities.

- Overseeing cost accounting activities and creating clear reports and advice as input to management decision processes.

- Ratio analysis, reporting, advice, and alerts.

- Overseeing timely receival of payments to creditors.

- Overseeing timely collection of payments from debtors.