Tuyển IT Consultant Ekoios Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ekoios Technology
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Ekoios Technology

IT Consultant

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Consultant Tại Ekoios Technology

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Communicate directly with Japanese customers to determine their requirements of the project
Learn, interpret/translate for terminology used in the IT industry
Read the requirements of the project and pass them on to the development team and translate project specification documents.
Meet online meeting with the development team in Vietnam and the development team in Japan to discuss job content, technical solutions, and how to proceed with the project.
Support project management and software quality testing team to ask/answer questions with customers during product testing.
Report to the customers and the manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Japanese level (JLPT) N2 equivalent or higher
Ability to process information and identify problems quickly
Good communication skills
High sense of responsibility, teamwork spirit
Capable of providing ideas to improve work quality to managers

Tại Ekoios Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable according to candidate's ability and experience, 2 months probation with 100% salary, after probation pay insurance according to salary level.
Participating in PTI health insurance package when working full 6 months officially.
Performance review twice a year, based on work performance and company’s performance;
Working time: 8h/day from Monday to Friday.
Performance bonus, 13-month salary, bonuses for Tet holidays as prescribed: 30/4, 1/5, New Year’s Day, Lunar New Year,...reward projects, excellent individuals.
Birthday, Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company.
Join team building: 1 time / quarter, travel: 1 time / year, Company birthday, Year-end party, ...
Participate in periodic health checks for all employees with good services.
Full support for server certification exam costs for business development needs.
Be provided with equipment when working at the company.
Have the opportunity to join free Japanese and English classes, soccer clubs, sprints, games.
Have the opportunity to experience your expertise in a young and dynamic environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ekoios Technology

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ekoios Technology

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 7F, CIC Tower, Lane 219 Trung Kinh Street, Yen Hoa, Cau Giay

