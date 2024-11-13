Tuyển IT Consultant Ekoios Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Communicate directly with Japanese customers to determine their requirements of the project

Learn, interpret/translate for terminology used in the IT industry

Read the requirements of the project and pass them on to the development team and translate project specification documents.

Meet online meeting with the development team in Vietnam and the development team in Japan to discuss job content, technical solutions, and how to proceed with the project.

Support project management and software quality testing team to ask/answer questions with customers during product testing.

Report to the customers and the manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Japanese level (JLPT) N2 equivalent or higher

Ability to process information and identify problems quickly

Good communication skills

High sense of responsibility, teamwork spirit

Capable of providing ideas to improve work quality to managers

Tại Ekoios Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable according to candidate's ability and experience, 2 months probation with 100% salary, after probation pay insurance according to salary level.

Participating in PTI health insurance package when working full 6 months officially.

Performance review twice a year, based on work performance and company’s performance;

Working time: 8h/day from Monday to Friday.

Performance bonus, 13-month salary, bonuses for Tet holidays as prescribed: 30/4, 1/5, New Year’s Day, Lunar New Year,...reward projects, excellent individuals.

Birthday, Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company.

Join team building: 1 time / quarter, travel: 1 time / year, Company birthday, Year-end party, ...

Participate in periodic health checks for all employees with good services.

Full support for server certification exam costs for business development needs.

Be provided with equipment when working at the company.

Have the opportunity to join free Japanese and English classes, soccer clubs, sprints, games.

Have the opportunity to experience your expertise in a young and dynamic environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ekoios Technology

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.