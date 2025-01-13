Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

• Engineer should have experience with network background, understanding of switching, Routing and firewall concepts.

• Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)

• Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations

• Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability

• Monitor system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning

• Provide support and troubleshooting to resolve issues

• Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure

• Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team

• Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

• Support Manager in the security, efficiency and reliability of information technology, computer systems, and area telecommunication