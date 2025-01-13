Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam

IT Helpdesk

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 62 Trương Công Giai, P Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

• Engineer should have experience with network background, understanding of switching, Routing and firewall concepts.
• Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
• Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations
• Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability
• Monitor system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning
• Provide support and troubleshooting to resolve issues
• Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure
• Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team
• Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
• Support Manager in the security, efficiency and reliability of information technology, computer systems, and area telecommunication

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam

Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 62 Trương Công Giai, Phường Dịch Vọng, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-it-helpdesk-thu-nhap-25tr-35tr-thang-tai-ha-noi-job310355
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN - HIGHLAND COFFEE SERVICE JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÀ PHÊ CAO NGUYÊN - HIGHLAND COFFEE SERVICE JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk VTC Academy Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VTC Academy Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DẦU KHÍ AN PHA Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DẦU KHÍ AN PHA Pro Company
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH ATEC SYSTEM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ATEC SYSTEM VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty Cổ phần VNEXT SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần VNEXT SOFTWARE
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUBE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUBE VIỆT NAM
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk FPT Software Innovation Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software Innovation Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MAYHOMES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MAYHOMES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Thakral One chi nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thakral One chi nhánh Hà Nội
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Chi Nhánh Hà Nội - Công Ty Cổ Phần Kasaco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Chi Nhánh Hà Nội - Công Ty Cổ Phần Kasaco
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn My Second Home làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn My Second Home
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU KHẢI MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU KHẢI MINH
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Gear Inc. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty Cổ Phần Kinh Doanh F88 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Kinh Doanh F88
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm