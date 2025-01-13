Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 62 Trương Công Giai, P Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu
• Engineer should have experience with network background, understanding of switching, Routing and firewall concepts.
• Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
• Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations
• Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability
• Monitor system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning
• Provide support and troubleshooting to resolve issues
• Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure
• Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team
• Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
• Support Manager in the security, efficiency and reliability of information technology, computer systems, and area telecommunication
Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bluzen Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
