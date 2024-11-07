Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success are our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 900% in just under 4 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer LTV.

As part of Technology Innovations CoE - supervised by the Engineering Manager & advised by the firm's CTO, you'll also check in with the team daily on the project, collecting information from other products to remain in sync with the entire eco-system in an Agile mindset & strong-Tech Startup environment culture. (Silicon Valley style Tech-startup)

We are creating a comprehensive Cross-border eCommerce Platform that features solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalogs, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM... Here are some examples:

Develop a Storefront solution

Centralize payment gateways for managing transactions and after payment business (such as: refund, chargebacks, claims, inquiry,..)

Integrate various 3rd services to operate a complete supply-chain system including inventory, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more...

Convert raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, user behavior, etc. into insights beneficial and significant for business operations.

Plus, numerous other opportunities await your input.

We are seeking an experienced IT Support Team Leader to oversee our IT support and office admin operations and ensure the 24/7 excellence of our cloud-based software systems. Reporting to the Engineering Manager and collaborating closely with the CEO/HR admin team to provide services to the whole company, you will lead a team of two IT Support Specialists responsible for monitoring system health, troubleshooting issues, and providing first-level support to internal and external users. This role is critical in maintaining the robustness of our systems and supporting the productivity of our team in a dynamic, agile environment.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Team Leadership: Manage and mentor a team of IT Support Specialists, fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture.

System Monitoring: Oversee active monitoring of system dashboards, alerts, and infrastructure boards on platforms like Grafana and AWS to proactively identify and address issues.

Support Operations: Ensure efficient handling of first-level support requests via communication channels such as Slack and phone, escalating complex issues to the technical team.

Infrastructure Management: Maintain the reliability and security of office network infrastructure, including Wi-Fi, routers, switches, and hardware like printers, laptops, and TVs.

Software Support: Oversee support for office software and applications, manage user access, and ensure optimal usage practices.

After-Hours Coordination: Organize and participate in rotation schedules for after-hours system monitoring to guarantee continuous platform operation.

Reporting and Analysis: Generate and analyze monitoring reports to identify trends and implement improvements to enhance system stability and performance.

Training and Development: Develop and conduct training sessions for internal users to promote IT literacy and efficient use of technology.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of support activities, resolutions, and preventive measures to build a robust knowledge base.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with other teams to ensure alignment and support for ongoing projects and initiatives.

Education: Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 5 years in IT support roles, with at least 2 years in a leadership or supervisory position.

Technical Skills: Proficient with system monitoring tools (e.g., Grafana, AWS CloudWatch) and network infrastructure management.

Leadership Abilities: Proven track record of leading and developing high-performing teams.

Problem-Solving: Strong analytical skills with a proactive approach to identifying and resolving technical issues.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, capable of conveying technical information to non-technical stakeholders.

Flexibility: Willingness to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays, to support 24/7 operations.

Preferred (but not required)

Cloud Experience: Familiarity with AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud services.

DevOps Knowledge: Understanding of DevOps principles and tools.

Scripting: Ability to write scripts in languages like Python, Bash, or PowerShell for automation purposes.

Data Analysis: Experience with data analysis tools and methodologies to interpret system data effectively.

This role is a fantastic opportunity for individuals looking to deepen their experience in tech support within a vibrant and fast-growing tech startup environment. Join us at Crossian LLC and be a part of our mission to redefine cross-border eCommerce.

At Crossian, our people are the key to our success. We believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:

A rewarding management role that has direct impact on the organization

Competitive salary (negotiable depending on what you bring to the table)

Full salary during probation & Guaranteed 13th month salary

12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave, plus seniority paid leave

Global health insurance package for yourself and direct family members, plus annual health checkup

Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program

A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve

Other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly/ quarterly/ annual company events

General company T&D Program

Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws

