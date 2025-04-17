Tuyển Kế toán tài sản cố định Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

- Study both Bureau Veritas & Client’ inspection requirements to ensure full understanding before job execution.

- Execute the job(s) assigned by Manager.

- Perform inspections, sample collection, container loading and other services in accordance with SOP, protocols, and client’s SOP.

- Location: South/ North

- Examine selected samples objectively and accomplish inspection reports according to inspected results ensuring accuracy and objectivity.

- Prepare final typed reports.

- Support and deliver technical advice to inspectors and involved parties, including special requirements and updated procedure. In addition, to enhance the team development thru coaching and periodic training.