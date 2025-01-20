Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,000 - 1,800 USD

Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,000 - 1,800 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Kế toán tiền lương

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tiền lương Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Lô II

- CN

- 09.8, Khu công nghiệp Thanh Liêm giai đoạn II, Phường Thanh Tuyền, Thành phố Phủ Lý, Hà Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tiền lương Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,800 USD

1. Accounts Payable task
• Collect and perform carefully checking for Payment voucher (PV) received, matched PV with PO/Purchase contract with invoices payment processing by cash and bank transfer in comply with company policy
• Ensure all documents submitted to banks for payment on time
• Daily check bank accounts , Follow-up & update Payment status with banks
• Ensure all AP are recorded and matched with GL, AP reconciles with GL
• Review AP to ensure expenses recorded properly and make AP plan
• Ensure suppliers Vendor Master file information updated and perform review Quarterly
2. Accounts Receivable task
• Issue VAT invoices and collect money from customer by cash and chasing AR outstanding
• AR confirmation monthly with customers (both local and oversea)
• Control and review AR aging to ensure customer make payment on time
• Preparation of AR related reports and analysis
3. General
• Prepare Financial Statements including P&L, Balance Sheet, and Budget quarterly.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Attractive salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: KCN Thanh Liêm, Phủ Lý, Hà Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

