Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1,000 - 1,800 USD

1. Accounts Payable task

• Collect and perform carefully checking for Payment voucher (PV) received, matched PV with PO/Purchase contract with invoices payment processing by cash and bank transfer in comply with company policy

• Ensure all documents submitted to banks for payment on time

• Daily check bank accounts , Follow-up & update Payment status with banks

• Ensure all AP are recorded and matched with GL, AP reconciles with GL

• Review AP to ensure expenses recorded properly and make AP plan

• Ensure suppliers Vendor Master file information updated and perform review Quarterly

2. Accounts Receivable task

• Issue VAT invoices and collect money from customer by cash and chasing AR outstanding

• AR confirmation monthly with customers (both local and oversea)

• Control and review AR aging to ensure customer make payment on time

• Preparation of AR related reports and analysis

3. General

• Prepare Financial Statements including P&L, Balance Sheet, and Budget quarterly.