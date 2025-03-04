Tuyển Kinh doanh Domain/Hosting/Server Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Implements and supports IT servers and storage hosted in Vietnam and other manufacturing sites. Resolves server-related issues/problems and ensures high availability of IT services to the business operation. Works closely with team members and independently at times to perform intermediate server and storage functions with multiple technologies.

Primary Responsibilities:

- Work with team members and support IT Infrastructure of customer system planning/ installation/ implementation/ repair action for H/W, S/W problem with various IT knowledge and best effort.

- Work with enterprise infrastructure technologies including various vendor’s server and storage product (x86 server and related storage product of HPE/ Dell/ Lenovo/ Fujitsu/ etc)

- Work with enterprise infrastructure technologies including various vendor’s OS and Middle Ware such as Linux, Windows Server, VMware, DataBase(MS-SQL)

- Evaluate, diagnose and troubleshooting for the complex hardware/software issues.

- Support annual maintenance planning with regular PM activities.

- Report work plan and work completion document to the customer.

- Utilize project management skills and manage day to day priorities.

- Prefer to have knowledge of N/W related skills

- Prefer to have knowledge of Security product related skills