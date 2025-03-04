Tuyển Kinh doanh Domain/Hosting/Server Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh Domain/Hosting/Server Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Kinh doanh Domain/Hosting/Server

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh Domain/Hosting/Server Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh Domain/Hosting/Server Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

Implements and supports IT servers and storage hosted in Vietnam and other manufacturing sites. Resolves server-related issues/problems and ensures high availability of IT services to the business operation. Works closely with team members and independently at times to perform intermediate server and storage functions with multiple technologies.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Work with team members and support IT Infrastructure of customer system planning/ installation/ implementation/ repair action for H/W, S/W problem with various IT knowledge and best effort.
- Work with enterprise infrastructure technologies including various vendor’s server and storage product (x86 server and related storage product of HPE/ Dell/ Lenovo/ Fujitsu/ etc)
- Work with enterprise infrastructure technologies including various vendor’s OS and Middle Ware such as Linux, Windows Server, VMware, DataBase(MS-SQL)
- Evaluate, diagnose and troubleshooting for the complex hardware/software issues.
- Support annual maintenance planning with regular PM activities.
- Report work plan and work completion document to the customer.
- Utilize project management skills and manage day to day priorities.
- Prefer to have knowledge of N/W related skills
- Prefer to have knowledge of Security product related skills

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

