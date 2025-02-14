Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4,000 - 5,000 USD

Mức lương 4,000 - 5,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương 4,000 - 5,000 USD

Mô tả công việc:

- Work Location: Papua New Guinea.

- Responsible for solar power projects, overseeing system installation and operation

Với Mức Lương 4,000 - 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Project Management in Papua New Guinea (Long-term)

- Professional Experience: Minimum 5 Years: Direct experience with SCADA systems in renewable energy projects, specifically in photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

- Technical Skills: SCADA Software Proficiency: Hands-on experience with SCADA platforms (e.g., Wonderware, Ignition, GE Digital) for real-time monitoring and control.

- PLC and DCS Knowledge: Familiarity with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and distributed control systems (DCS) integration within renewable energy projects.

- Communication Protocols: Understanding of industry-standard protocols (e.g., Modbus, DNP3, IEC 61850) used in SCADA and automation systems.

- Systems Integration: Multidisciplinary Systems Understanding: Ability to integrate electrical, mechanical, and software components in PV and BESS projects.

- Grid Integration Knowledge: Familiarity with grid interconnection standards and smart grid technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

