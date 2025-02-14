Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4,000 - 5,000 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Kỹ sư điện

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư điện Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN

Mức lương
4,000 - 5,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương 4,000 - 5,000 USD

Mô tả công việc:
- Work Location: Papua New Guinea.
- Responsible for solar power projects, overseeing system installation and operation

Với Mức Lương 4,000 - 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Project Management in Papua New Guinea (Long-term)
Project Management in Papua New Guinea (Long-term)
- Professional Experience: Minimum 5 Years: Direct experience with SCADA systems in renewable energy projects, specifically in photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
- Technical Skills: SCADA Software Proficiency: Hands-on experience with SCADA platforms (e.g., Wonderware, Ignition, GE Digital) for real-time monitoring and control.
- PLC and DCS Knowledge: Familiarity with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and distributed control systems (DCS) integration within renewable energy projects.
- Communication Protocols: Understanding of industry-standard protocols (e.g., Modbus, DNP3, IEC 61850) used in SCADA and automation systems.
- Systems Integration: Multidisciplinary Systems Understanding: Ability to integrate electrical, mechanical, and software components in PV and BESS projects.
- Grid Integration Knowledge: Familiarity with grid interconnection standards and smart grid technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Papua

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

