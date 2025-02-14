Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4,000 - 5,000 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư điện Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN
Mức lương
4,000 - 5,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương 4,000 - 5,000 USD
Mô tả công việc:
- Work Location: Papua New Guinea.
- Responsible for solar power projects, overseeing system installation and operation
Với Mức Lương 4,000 - 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Project Management in Papua New Guinea (Long-term)
Project Management in Papua New Guinea (Long-term)
- Professional Experience: Minimum 5 Years: Direct experience with SCADA systems in renewable energy projects, specifically in photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
- Technical Skills: SCADA Software Proficiency: Hands-on experience with SCADA platforms (e.g., Wonderware, Ignition, GE Digital) for real-time monitoring and control.
- PLC and DCS Knowledge: Familiarity with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and distributed control systems (DCS) integration within renewable energy projects.
- Communication Protocols: Understanding of industry-standard protocols (e.g., Modbus, DNP3, IEC 61850) used in SCADA and automation systems.
- Systems Integration: Multidisciplinary Systems Understanding: Ability to integrate electrical, mechanical, and software components in PV and BESS projects.
- Grid Integration Knowledge: Familiarity with grid interconnection standards and smart grid technologies.
Project Management in Papua New Guinea (Long-term)
- Professional Experience: Minimum 5 Years: Direct experience with SCADA systems in renewable energy projects, specifically in photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
- Technical Skills: SCADA Software Proficiency: Hands-on experience with SCADA platforms (e.g., Wonderware, Ignition, GE Digital) for real-time monitoring and control.
- PLC and DCS Knowledge: Familiarity with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and distributed control systems (DCS) integration within renewable energy projects.
- Communication Protocols: Understanding of industry-standard protocols (e.g., Modbus, DNP3, IEC 61850) used in SCADA and automation systems.
- Systems Integration: Multidisciplinary Systems Understanding: Ability to integrate electrical, mechanical, and software components in PV and BESS projects.
- Grid Integration Knowledge: Familiarity with grid interconnection standards and smart grid technologies.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUÂN THÀNH AN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI