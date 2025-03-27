Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 3 - 45 USD

◾️Job Purpose:

Our client is a FDI company. We are looking for a high-impact IT Manager / Director to lead our client Vietnam office’s digital transformation, with a strong focus on AI-driven optimization, sales system improvement, and regional IT strategy across Asia.



This role will play a critical part in enhancing the company’s internal systems, connecting front-end sales platforms with back-end operations, and exploring the use of advanced technologies including AI, automation, and data analytics to drive business growth and efficiency.



◾️Benefits:

・Competitive salary and attractive bonus

・Career advancement opportunities toward executive-level roles (Director and beyond)

・A culture that values logical thinking, strategic drive, and a passionate heart

・The chance to be part of a company that is positioning Vietnam as a hub for Asia-wide business planning

・Exposure to regional business practices and international project collaboration



◾️Key Responsibilities:

・Lead the digital transformation roadmap for the company, including the use of AI technologies to streamline sales operations and customer experience

・Analyze and improve the end-to-end sales system, integrating front-end platforms (e-commerce, order management) with back-end systems (inventory, logistics, finance, etc.)

・Work with business leaders to identify digital opportunities that enhance speed, accuracy, and scalability of operations

・Design and implement Asia-wide IT initiatives, contributing to the company’s ambition of becoming a regional hub for innovation and strategy

・Ensure system scalability and stability, with proper data security, governance, and compliance

・Collaborate with global IT teams and other Asian countries for cross-border system alignment

・Lead and grow a local IT team with the capability to deliver enterprise-grade solutions