Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 3 - 45 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Navigos Search

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
3 - 45 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 USD

◾️Job Purpose:
Our client is a FDI company. We are looking for a high-impact IT Manager / Director to lead our client Vietnam office’s digital transformation, with a strong focus on AI-driven optimization, sales system improvement, and regional IT strategy across Asia.

This role will play a critical part in enhancing the company’s internal systems, connecting front-end sales platforms with back-end operations, and exploring the use of advanced technologies including AI, automation, and data analytics to drive business growth and efficiency.

◾️Benefits:
・Competitive salary and attractive bonus
・Career advancement opportunities toward executive-level roles (Director and beyond)
・A culture that values logical thinking, strategic drive, and a passionate heart
・The chance to be part of a company that is positioning Vietnam as a hub for Asia-wide business planning
・Exposure to regional business practices and international project collaboration

◾️Key Responsibilities:
・Lead the digital transformation roadmap for the company, including the use of AI technologies to streamline sales operations and customer experience
・Analyze and improve the end-to-end sales system, integrating front-end platforms (e-commerce, order management) with back-end systems (inventory, logistics, finance, etc.)
・Work with business leaders to identify digital opportunities that enhance speed, accuracy, and scalability of operations
・Design and implement Asia-wide IT initiatives, contributing to the company’s ambition of becoming a regional hub for innovation and strategy
・Ensure system scalability and stability, with proper data security, governance, and compliance
・Collaborate with global IT teams and other Asian countries for cross-border system alignment
・Lead and grow a local IT team with the capability to deliver enterprise-grade solutions

Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
year-end

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

