Tuyển Lập trình Front-End GKIM Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại GKIM Digital
Mức lương
1,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tower Sarina C, Sala, Dist 2, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD
- The developer is responsible for writing code, using Python or Javascript (Nodejs) in the backend. They are in charge of well designed, testable, efficient code to handle the logic of any application.
- They are also required the ability to work with the Product Design team in designing the database schema to cover the business rules of any project.
- The developer that takes part in the daily work of such a project might work alone or with the team.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Technical skills required:
- Must have great experiences with server-side languages PHP, Python or JS
- Must have good experiences working with databases like MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, RethinkDB, etc
- Know how to use open source CMS such as Wordpress or Drupal and develop the API base on such
- Must know how to work with cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- Must know how to interact with APIs and the external 3rd party services when needed such as Stripe, Paypal, Twilio.
- Good knowledge of leading-edge technology such as ReactJS, Typescript, NPM, Webpack, Gulp, Composer
Tại GKIM Digital Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GKIM Digital
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
