Tuyển Lập trình Front-End GKIM Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tower Sarina C, Sala, Dist 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD

- The developer is responsible for writing code, using Python or Javascript (Nodejs) in the backend. They are in charge of well designed, testable, efficient code to handle the logic of any application.

- They are also required the ability to work with the Product Design team in designing the database schema to cover the business rules of any project.

- The developer that takes part in the daily work of such a project might work alone or with the team.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical skills required:

- Must have great experiences with server-side languages PHP, Python or JS

- Must have good experiences working with databases like MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, RethinkDB, etc

- Know how to use open source CMS such as Wordpress or Drupal and develop the API base on such

- Must know how to work with cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

- Must know how to interact with APIs and the external 3rd party services when needed such as Stripe, Paypal, Twilio.

- Good knowledge of leading-edge technology such as ReactJS, Typescript, NPM, Webpack, Gulp, Composer

Tại GKIM Digital Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GKIM Digital

