Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1400 - 1600 Triệu

1. HMI Development:

• Design, develop, and implement HMI screens for hydraulic, servo motor, and pneumatic systems.

• Create user-friendly graphical interfaces for real-time control, system monitoring, and diagnostics.

• Integrate sensors, alarms, and safety protocols into the HMI for effective system operation.

2. PLC Programming:

• Develop and maintain PLC programs using ladder logic, specifically for Siemens systems.

• Program and troubleshoot PLCs to ensure accurate control of hydraulic systems, servo motors, and pneumatic equipment.

• Optimize system performance by integrating efficient control logic.

• Provide technical support and modify existing PLC code as needed.

3. System Testing & Troubleshooting:

• Conduct system testing to ensure seamless integration of HMI, PLC, and CNC systems.

• Identify and resolve any bugs or issues within the system logic, mechanical integration, or software interfaces.

• Work closely with the engineering and operations teams to ensure all systems function as required.