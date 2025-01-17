Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1400 - 1600 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
- Hồ Chí Minh: B1/7 Nguyễn Hữu Trí, Khu phố 2, Thị Trấn Tân Túc, Huyện Bình Chánh, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 1400 - 1600 Triệu
1. HMI Development:
• Design, develop, and implement HMI screens for hydraulic, servo motor, and pneumatic systems.
• Create user-friendly graphical interfaces for real-time control, system monitoring, and diagnostics.
• Integrate sensors, alarms, and safety protocols into the HMI for effective system operation.
2. PLC Programming:
• Develop and maintain PLC programs using ladder logic, specifically for Siemens systems.
• Program and troubleshoot PLCs to ensure accurate control of hydraulic systems, servo motors, and pneumatic equipment.
• Optimize system performance by integrating efficient control logic.
• Provide technical support and modify existing PLC code as needed.
3. System Testing & Troubleshooting:
• Conduct system testing to ensure seamless integration of HMI, PLC, and CNC systems.
• Identify and resolve any bugs or issues within the system logic, mechanical integration, or software interfaces.
• Work closely with the engineering and operations teams to ensure all systems function as required.
Với Mức Lương 1400 - 1600 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
