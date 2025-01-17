Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1400 - 1600 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1400 - 1600 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Lập trình Front-End

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Mức lương
1400 - 1600 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: B1/7 Nguyễn Hữu Trí, Khu phố 2, Thị Trấn Tân Túc, Huyện Bình Chánh, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 1400 - 1600 Triệu

1. HMI Development:
• Design, develop, and implement HMI screens for hydraulic, servo motor, and pneumatic systems.
• Create user-friendly graphical interfaces for real-time control, system monitoring, and diagnostics.
• Integrate sensors, alarms, and safety protocols into the HMI for effective system operation.
2. PLC Programming:
• Develop and maintain PLC programs using ladder logic, specifically for Siemens systems.
• Program and troubleshoot PLCs to ensure accurate control of hydraulic systems, servo motors, and pneumatic equipment.
• Optimize system performance by integrating efficient control logic.
• Provide technical support and modify existing PLC code as needed.
3. System Testing & Troubleshooting:
• Conduct system testing to ensure seamless integration of HMI, PLC, and CNC systems.
• Identify and resolve any bugs or issues within the system logic, mechanical integration, or software interfaces.
• Work closely with the engineering and operations teams to ensure all systems function as required.

Với Mức Lương 1400 - 1600 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1706 Quốc Lộ 1A, Thị Trấn Tân Túc, Huyện Bình Chánh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-front-end-thu-nhap-1-400-1-600-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job296947
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ILA Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LR-TEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LR-TEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CJ CGV Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm