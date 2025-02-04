Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán Jb Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 23rd Floor, East Tower | 54 Lieu Giai Street | Cong Vi Ward | Ba Dinh District| Hanoi| Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

· Designing scalable and resilient microservices, implementing RESTful APIs, optimizing performance, ensuring security, and collaborating with cross-functional teams.

· Participate in system analysis and system design.

· Provide support for debugging and issue resolution.

· Take responsibility for code quality and technical design.

· Research new technologies for application in company projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· Bachelor's degree in relevant fields: Information Technology, Applied Mathematics, or related fields.

· More than 3 years of hands-on experience in Java and Microservice architecture.

· Familiar with Spring Boot, Hibernate, Nodejs, SQL, Kafka.

· Strong in object-oriented programming/OOP, and design patterns used for Microservice Architecture: Domain Driven Design, CQRS, Event Driven.

· Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities

· Strong understanding of software development based on Agile methodology.

· Experience in the security domain is highly preferred

· Experience with Docker/Container/K8s is a plus.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán Jb Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán Jb Việt Nam

